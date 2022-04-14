Chicago Cubs biggest offseason acquisition equals MLB record, tied with Shohei Ohtani

The Chicago Cubs made a big swing in the offseason, signing Seiya Suzuki to a five-year, $85 million contract, and that swing looks to be a home run. Seiya Suzuki has proven to be no stranger to home runs himself, hitting three in his first four MLB games. Suzuki equaled the mark set by Shohei Ohtani, becoming the second Japanese-born player in MLB history with three home runs in the first four outings.

Outfielder Seiya Suzuki has not experienced the growing pains that many players often do when they first make it to the big leagues. While his current .417 batting average is impossible to maintain over the course of the season, there is certainly no buyer's remorse from the Cubs. Suzuki could be a cornerstone of the Cubs franchise for the foreseeable future.

The Chicago Cubs have found their superstar

While I might be jumping the gun just a tad, Seiya Suzuki certainly looks capable of being one of the best players in the MLB. With three home runs in five hits, Suzuki has proven he has the power to hit dingers at a rate that is among the best in the league. As the season continues and he gets more and more comfortable, the homers will not slow down.

Seiya Suzuki, along with Shohei Ohtani, represents the beginning of another wave of Japanese players transitioning to the MLB and finding success. Much like Ichiro Suzuki and his Hall of Fame career with the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees, Seiya Suzuki and Shohei Ohtani are proving that success at the professional level in Japan can translate to success in America.

Seiya Suzuki has already had his first two-homer game, against the Pittsburgh Pirates, posted by the Chicago Cubs on Twitter.

The Chicago Cubs hit it out of the park with their long-term signing of Seiya Suzuki and will be reaping the benefits of his deal for years to come. If Seiya continues to prove himself to be a slugger on the same level as Ohtani, the Chicago Cubs may even be able to return to the playoffs in 2022.

