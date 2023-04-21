Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly had his perfect game bid against the Los Angeles Dodgers broken up in a spectacularly "Cubby" manner Friday afternoon.

After setting down 21 batters in order, Smyly opened the eighth inning against Dodgers cleanup batter David Peralta.

On an 0-1 pitch, the .220-hitting Peralta broke his bat while hitting a dribbler down the third-base side. Both Smyly and catcher Jan Gomes broke from their positions in an attempt to field the ball and preserve the chance at history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia THIS is how Drew Smyly's perfect game bid ends??? THIS is how Drew Smyly's perfect game bid ends??? https://t.co/AHaiPZ0pA7

Bleacher Nation @BleacherNation Are you kidding me. That? That’s how it ends?! Are you kidding me. That? That’s how it ends?!

As Peralta trundled towards first following the "Whoops!" hit, Smyly reached the ball first, just ahead of a hard-charging Gomes. As Smyly knelt down to grab the ball, Gomes' momentum carried him into his pitcher, and the catcher rolled over the back of his battery-mate.

Peralta reached first with what was registered as a single, as Gomes and Smyly lay on the Wrigley Field Grass in a heap.

Mike 🎮 @MikeSzoke @BleacherNation One of thr most Cubs things I've ever seen happen @BleacherNation One of thr most Cubs things I've ever seen happen

Karen Dekker @KarenA_Patters @BleacherNation I literally just yelled, "ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!" at the computer in the office @BleacherNation I literally just yelled, "ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!" at the computer in the office 😂

The perfecto was gone, as well as the "lesser" achievement of a no-hitter – all on a ball that traveled less than 20 feet. Chicago Cubs fans gave Smyly a warm cheer at Wrigley Field, as Cubs Nation across the country facepalmed in unison.

For an organization that has seen more than its share of calamity, much of which has been self-inflicted, it was the perfect way for what would have been the first perfect game thrown for an organization that began play in 1876.

There have only been 23 perfect games in MLB history. The closest a Chicago Cubs pitcher has ever come was when Mily Pappas came within one pitch of the feat before issuing a walk with two outs in the ninth inning of a Sept. 2, 1972, game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

mx7sy1 @js7g7 @BleacherNation Yan Gomes just broke up the no hitter @BleacherNation Yan Gomes just broke up the no hitter

Even if Smyly had been able to field the ball without being collapsed upon by Gomes, Peralta's swinging bunt was so perfectly placed that he likely would have beaten the play to first.

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross left Smyly in the game for two more outs before pulling him. Smyly's final line as he walked off to a standing ovation from the crowd of 30,381 fans: 7 2/3 innings, one hit, zero runs, nine strikeouts.

Robert @Columbos_Dog @BleacherNation Peralta was going to beat that out anyways. @BleacherNation Peralta was going to beat that out anyways.

Frank @phattfella @BleacherNation Peralta has been doing that all year. Just weak BS dribbler hits. @BleacherNation Peralta has been doing that all year. Just weak BS dribbler hits.

At least the Cubs still have the 2016 World Series title to look back on fondly, as well as a 13-0 blanking of the Dodgers on Friday.

Anthony Thompson @athompsonABJ @BleacherNation That's the most Cub thing I've ever seen...other than coming back from down 3-1 in the World Series @BleacherNation That's the most Cub thing I've ever seen...other than coming back from down 3-1 in the World Series

Chicago Cubs turning in a superb April

Drew Smyly of the Chicago Cubs has a 2-1 record and 3.13 ERA this season.

The Cubs, coming off of back-to-back losing seasons, are off to a good start with a 12-7 record in the young 2023 season. They are two games behind the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers after Friday's win.

Poll : 0 votes