The Chicago Cubs have signed All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million deal. And with that, the final big-name shortstop is off the board. He'll give the team an immediate boost both defensively and at the plate.

The Cubs have been linked to Swanson all off-season. Swanson's wife, Mallory Pugh, is a professional soccer player for the Chicago Red Stars. It's a move that makes a lot of sense for both sides.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Shortstop Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs are finalizing an agreement on a contract, sources tell ESPN.

According to rumors, the Cubs would be going after one of the big-name free-agent shortstops for quite some time. Things haven't been the same in Chicago since Javy Baez left in free agency.

The fans couldn't be happier now that the team has a star at shortstop again. They were getting worried watching one shortstop after another signing free-agent deals. They thought they were going to lose out on the market entirely.

"Massive W for Cubbies," one fan tweeted.

"Let's go," tweeted another fan.

Chicago Cubs fans are welcoming Dansby Swanson with open arms. He's coming off consecutive years where he's led the league in games played. The Cubs are getting one of the most durable players in the league.

The deal is the second-biggest free agent deal in the team's history. Jason Heyward holds the biggest free-agent deal with his $184 million contract.

The Chicago Cubs are looking to compete by adding Dansby Swanson

San Francisco Giants v Atlanta Braves Dansby Swanson

Swanson had a great season last year. He made it to his first All-Star game after going .277/.329/.447 at the plate with 25 home runs. Last season, he had a career-high in RBIs, hits, and runs scored. He's only getting better after each season.

The Cubs are looking to turn it around next season. Earlier in the off-season, they signed outfielder Cody Bellinger and pitcher Jameson Taillon. These moves don't move the needle but drastically improve the team.

They signed Bellinger to a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2024. He's been struggling, so this is the perfect contract for both sides. If he can't figure it out at the plate next season, the team can move on, and if he does figure it out, the Cubs will have struck gold.

The Jameson Taillon deal is worth $68 million for four years. He's an established starting pitcher who will slot in nicely in their rotation.

With the moves they've made so far, don't be surprised if the Chicago Cubs come out firing on all cylinders next season.

