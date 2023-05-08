The Chicago Cubs called up hot-hitting utility man Christopher Morel from Triple-A Iowa on Monday. Morel was hitting .330 with 11 homers, nine doubles, two triples, 31 RBIs, and 31 runs scored in 29 games at Iowa.

The move comes as the Cubs prepare to take on their woebegone National League Central rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals. The three-game series begins Monday May 8th, at Wrigley Field.

Morel, 23, debuted with the Cubs last season. He hit .235, but logged 16 homers, 19 doubles, four triples, 10 stolen bases in 113 games. Morel's 137 strikeouts in 2022 was of particular concern, however. He was still striking out at a 30.6 percent rate in Triple-A.

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross recently claimed that Morel was "literally the best minor league player offensively" this season. He quickly became a fan favorite at Wrigley Field in 2022, with many Cubs supporters disappointed that he was demoted to the minors before the start of the regular season.

To make room for Morel on the big-league roster, the Chicago Cubs optioned outfielder Nelson Velasquez to Iowa. In 13 games this season, Velasquez was hitting .241 with three homers and six RBIs.

However, little about Velasquez excited Cubs fans the way Morel does. Last season, the young sparkplug excelled while playing in left field, center field, second base, third base, shortstop, and designated hitter.

Morel's name is not listed in Monday's starting lineup. Most of the positions that Morel plays are currently filled by some of the Chicago Cubs' best players. But much of Morel's value lies in his versatility, and he will likely see plenty of playing time while spelling the team's starters.

Morel's callup comes days after the Cubs called up heavy-hitting first baseman Matt Mervis from Triple-A. Mervis is hitting .286 with two RBIs in three games so far. Morel and Mervis were the two players Cubs management repeatedly heard the fan base calling for throughout April and into May.

Big series for the Chicago Cubs

Adbert Alzolay #73 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after a play

The Cubs enter their three-game series against the Cardinals at 17-17 overall. Chicago is 2.5 games behind the NL Central-leading Pittsburgh Pirates, and two games behind the second-place Milwaukee Brewers, in third place in the division. The Cubs have the ability to send the Cardinals spinning into oblivion with a sweep of the series. St. Louis comes to Wrigley Field as the worst team in the NL at 11-24, nine games out of first place.

