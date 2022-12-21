The Chicago Cubs are reportedly interested in signing free-agent outfielder and first baseman Trey Mancini. Jon Heyman stated that it would be a good fit for the club, but Chicago isn't the only team interested in the slugger.

Mancini is a great clubhouse guy with above-average pop. His familiarity with first base and DH would make him the perfect candidate to platoon with first baseman Matt Mervis.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Cubs are among possibilities for Trey Mancini. Would be nice spot for Notre Dame alum but others are in, too.

Mancini is coming off one of his worst seasons at the plate. He had a slash line of .239/.319/.391 with 18 home runs. He saw a career-low in home runs, batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage.

While he is coming off his worst season offensively, Cubs fans have faith he can get back to the player he was. They've seen him put up 30+ home runs a season before.

"Would be a huge acquisition for the Cubs," one fan explained.

"Go make it happen Jed," said another fan.

C @LoveMyScionFRS @JonHeyman I’m kinda sorta surprised he is still a FA. 🤔 @JonHeyman I’m kinda sorta surprised he is still a FA. 🤔

Some fans think he would be a perfect fit for the team. They believe he'll provide some good power in the middle of their order.

Kim Hastings @kimdtoys @JonHeyman That would be a great fit to give the Cubs a right handed bat at 1st @JonHeyman That would be a great fit to give the Cubs a right handed bat at 1st

Trey Mancini split his time with the Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros last season. It was the first time he had ever been traded in his six-year career. He never really found his footing in Houston, and that could be the reason for his low batting numbers last season.

Chicago Cubs fans think his hitting slump is behind him now. Wrigley is one of the better parks to hit for righties with decent power. If the Cubs do sign him, expect his offensive numbers to rise.

Trey Mancini is a more natural fit for the Chicago Cubs

The team is looking for a middle-of-the-order type of bat. Alongside Mancini, they've been linked to outfielder Michael Conforto, but some questions linger.

For starters, he sat out the entire 2022 season after undergoing shoulder surgery. He's been a free agent for over a year now, focusing on getting healthier, but it may be a gamble some teams don't want to take.

Trey Mancini has a clear path to playing for the Cubs. Not only is he a first baseman by trade, but he has the ability to play one of the corner outfield spots. He has multiple ways to get into the lineup for them, while Conforto only has experience playing in the outfield.

Look for the Chicago Cubs to throw Trey Mancini an offer real soon.

