Just hours before a Thursday night start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Chicago Cubs placed Jameson Taillon on the 15-day injured list with what was described as a "mild-to-moderate" left groin strain.
The Cubs quickly scrambled to call up pitcher Javier Assad from Triple-A Iowa to make Taillon's start at Wrigley Field.
Assad has made 11 appearances with the Cubs over the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He started eight games and relieved in one in 2022, going 2-2 with a 3.11 ERA. However, in his two relief appearances this season, he is 0-1 with a 12.46 ERA in 4 1/3 innings.
Jameson Taillon came to the Chicago Cubs as a free agent in the offseason after two campaigns with the New York Yankees and four with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cubs inked him to a four-year, $68 million deal in order to bolster their starting rotation.
In the early returns, Taillon is showing to be a shaky investment. He would have carried an 0-2 record and 7.00 ERA into Thursday's game had he pitched.
However, after giving up three earned runs in four innings to the Milwaukee Brewers on April 2 and four earned runs in five innings against the Texas Rangers on April 9, he pitched well at Dodger Stadium on April 15.
The Cubs lost to the Dodgers 2-1 in that game – their lone loss of a just-completed six-game road trip – but Taillon scattered two hits and two walks over five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.
Now, Chicago will likely have to fill his spot in the rotation for at least the next couple of weeks. There is no immediate word on whether Taillon's IL stint will be made retroactive, nor is there a timetable for his return yet.
Assad gets first crack at the spot, but given he has only started one game for Iowa this season, he may not be the long-term choice.
Jameson Taillon was to bring durability to Chicago Cubs' staff
While Jameson Taillon is not staff ace material, he was signed to lend stability and durability to the Chicago Cubs starting staff. He has started at least 25 games in four of his previous six seasons. The only two seasons he didn't hit that mark were his rookie year of 2016 (18 starts) and the pandemic-shortened campaign of 2020 (seven starts).