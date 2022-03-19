"I Love You"- Chicago Cubs Seiya Suzuki will wear #27 because of LA Angels superstar fanfare

The Chicago Cubs recently signed Japanese star player Seiya Suzuki from the Nippon Professional Baseball League on a five-year contract. Suzuki is an outfielder who is certain to improve the Chicago Cubs' depth at the position.

Suzuki has decided to wear the number 27 for a special reason. Suzuki will be wearing the jersey number for the Chicago Cubs in honor of Los Angeles Angels great Mike Trout. This is certainly a good reason. Who doesn't admire Mike Trout? Trout has been one of the most likable players in the game over the last decade.

"Relatable content" - @ Chicago Cubs

It's always nice to see new players pay respect to some of the greats in baseball, and Seiya Suzuki is doing just that.

Mike Trout bats at Fenway Park during a Los Angeles Angels v Boston Red Sox game

Before it is all said and done, Mike Trout will be considered one of the greatest players in the history of baseball. Trout has consistently shown himself to be the best player in the game over the last decade. Trout made his Major League debut in 2011. His official first season took place in 2012.

Greg Beacham @gregbeacham Shohei Ohtani is shagging flies in the outfield in Tempe with Mike Trout and Justin Upton Shohei Ohtani is shagging flies in the outfield in Tempe with Mike Trout and Justin Upton https://t.co/yuSP237Sxw

"Shohei Ohtani is shagging flies in the outfield in Tempe with Mike Trout and Justin Upton" - @ Greg Beacham

Since 2012, Mike Trout has been the face of baseball. He is the ultimate five-tool player. Since entering the league, he has won Rookie of the Year, nine All-Star appearances, eight Silver Slugger awards, and three MVP Awards. Trout is one of the most complete players in the history of the game.

What Seiya Suzuki Brings to the Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki will soon have an immediate impact for the Chicago Cubs. Suzuki displayed exceptional hitting skills while in Japan. He had a .315 batting average, with 182 home runs over the course of nine seasons. Suzuki will likely be in the middle of the young Cubs lineup. It will be interesting to see how he adjusts to Major League hitting. Expect Suzuki to need some time to adjust, but it will likely not take long to settle in.

Seiya Suzuki playing for Japan in the Olympics

Overall, it will be exciting to see Suzuki in the National League. If he is anything close to Mike Trout, then the Cubs will have a star in the years to come.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt