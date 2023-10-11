Chicago Cubs implement coaching changes to lay foundation for strong future after missing out on playoffs.

The Chicago Cubs have made significant coaching changes as they part ways with game strategy coach Craig Driver and bullpen coach Chris Young, according to reports by Jon Heyman. The decision comes as the Cubs reflect on their 2023 season, a campaign marked by both disappointment and promising developments.

According to reports, the Chicago Cubs have decided to part ways with coaches Craig Driver and Chris Young.

Despite a September collapse that denied the Cubs a postseason berth, there were several positive highlights throughout the season. Justin Steele emerged as a true ace, making a case for Cy Young votes. Nico Hoerner’s solid performance, especially defensively, positioned him as a potential Gold Glove winner at second base. Free-agent acquisition Dansby Swanson proved to be a valuable asset, likely earning another Gold Glove at shortstop.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the Cubs faced challenges, with Jameson Taillon struggling in the first half and injuries impacting Marcus Stroman’s season. The bullpen experienced setbacks, narrowing manager David Ross’s "circle of trust."

The Chicago Cubs took a positive turn to their 2023 season despite a bad beginning.

The Cubs season, which began with a 26-36 record, took a positive turn as they finished with a winning record at 83-79. While missing the MLB postseason was disappointing, the season laid groundwork for the future, especially considering the struggles of the Cardinals, who finished last for the first time since 1919.

In the midst of coaching changes, Craig Driver’s departure leaves a void in the Cubs’ staff. Driver, known for his contributions as the game strategy and catching coach, has had a diverse coaching career, including stints at the Philadelphia Phillies before joining the Cubs in 2020.

Jed Hoyer now faces important decisions in the upcoming offseason.

The Cubs, led by President Jed Hoyer, face important decisions in the upcoming offseason as they aim to build on positives of the 2023 season and return to postseason contention in the future.