Pitcher Jameson Taillon is excited about the newest chapter in his career. The former New York Yankees starter recently signed a four-year, $68 million contract with the Chicago Cubs. Taillon will provide some much-needed depth to Chicago's starting rotation.

After spending the last two seasons in the American League East, the 31-year-old will swap New York for Chicago. In his most recent Tweet, Taillon posted a video of himself working out in his new team colors. Taillon expressed how pumped he was about proving himself in a new city with a new team and a loyal fanbase:

"New amazing city to call home, new teammates to get to work with, and new fans to play in front of!"

The right-hander had an exceptional season with the Yankees in 2022. He finished with a 14-5 record and a 3.91 ERA. Taillon started 32 games and pitched a total of 177.1 innings. He was efficient and consistent when called upon by the organization.

Chicago is an emotional and passionate baseball city. It is one of only three cities with two major league teams.

Cubs fans are die-hard and no one can question their loyalty. This is a franchise that went 108 years without a championship and fans still turned up.

Taillon throws a pitch against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park

The Cubs will require Jameson Taillon to produce as he did in 2022. It has been a tough couple of seasons for the Northsiders. They have won just 145 games over the previous two seasons and haven't reached the playoffs since 2020.

Jesse Rogers @JesseRogersESPN The Cubs are in agreement on a contract with free agent pitcher Jameson Taillon on a 4 year, $68 million deal sources tell @JeffPassan and me. The Cubs are in agreement on a contract with free agent pitcher Jameson Taillon on a 4 year, $68 million deal sources tell @JeffPassan and me.

During the 2022 regular season, the team ranked 20th in the MLB in ERA (4.00), 22nd in WHIP (1.30), and 16th in strikeouts (1,383).

The Chicago Cubs have made several moves this offseason and the team looks significantly better on paper. Jameson Taillon is excited about the direction of the franchise and what the future holds.

