Chicago Cubs News: Garrett Cooper makes Opening Day roster despite minor league deal, club to select his contract 

First baseman Garrett Cooper, who was not on the Chicago Cubs' 40-man roster and was signed to a minor league deal, has made the Opening Day roster, per SportsGrid's Craig Mish. This means that the Cubs will need to select his contract before Opening Day hits.

Cooper, who settled for a minor league deal earlier in the offseason, was among 31 other players who could opt out of the minor league deal immediately.

According to MLB's Article XX (B), free agents over six years of major league service who were on the major league roster in the last season can opt out of their minor league deal five days before Opening Day.

Garrett Cooper will play backup to first baseman Michael Busch. During Spring Training, Cooper appeared in 10 games, hitting two home runs and a double, slashing .231/.333/.500 during that span.

Cooper's addition to the Opening Day roster could mean that Dominic Smith won't, as he opted out of his minor league deal on Friday afternoon. The deadline is Sunday, by which the Cubs need to decide if they want to add Smith to the roster.

Javier Assad and Jordan Wicks on being part of Cubs' Opening Day rotation

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell confirmed his Opening Day rotation on Friday. Javier Assad and Jordan Wicks will join Justin Steele, Kyle Hendricks and Shota Imanaga to make up the five-member rotation:

“I was really happy,” Assad said. “It was one of my goals this offseason and thankfully I was able to reach it.”

For the final two rotation spots, competition between Wicks, Assad, Drew Smyly and Hayden Wesneski was expected this Spring, given that Jameson Taillon is recovering from a back injury and will start on the injured list:

“It was nice to be able to spend it with them, tell them and share that moment together,” Wicks said. “For me it’s like, enjoy it, but then move on [because] there’s work to be done.”

Counsell spoke about the additions of Wicks and Assad, mentioning the upcoming challenge:

“For guys in that position, you get the next chance by getting people out,” Counsell said. “I think at the stage that guys like Javi and Wes that they’re at right now, like the challenge is to get major league hitters out.”

The Chicago Cubs will host their Opening Day game at Wrigley Field on March 28 against the Colorado Rockies.

