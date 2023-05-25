Marcus Stroman has a complicated history with the New York Mets. The starting pitcher saved some of his best stuff for his former team on Wednesday night.

Stroman was phenomenal in the Chicago Cubs 4-2 victory over the Metropolitans at Wrigley Field. The starter completed eight innings and allowed just two runs on the night. He finished with three strikeouts and allowed just four hits on the night.

When the 32-year-old was asked to comment on his performance after the game, he maintained that he was focused purely on pitching and not his departure from Queens.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

GENY Mets Report @genymets



~ Former Met, Marcus Stroman on going eight innings against the "I really don't play into it too much, to be honest with you. Younger me may have seen it as a revenge game. Now, I know how to pitch, I'm really good I what at I do."~ Former Met, Marcus Stroman on going eight innings against the #Mets tonight. "I really don't play into it too much, to be honest with you. Younger me may have seen it as a revenge game. Now, I know how to pitch, I'm really good I what at I do." ~ Former Met, Marcus Stroman on going eight innings against the #Mets tonight. https://t.co/5FMUmIGPu1

"'I really don't play into it too much, to be honest with you. Younger me may have seen it as a revenge game. Now, I know how to pitch, I'm really good I what at I do.' ~ Former Met, Marcus Stroman on going eight innings against the #Mets tonight." - GENY Mets Report

Four runs from a lively Cubs offense was enough to give him his fourth win of the season, which takes him to 4-4 and improves his ERA to 2.95 on the year.

He leads the Chicago rosters in strikeouts (54) and inning pitched (64) and also ranks first amongst all starting pitchers in opponents batting average (.205).

Marcus Stroman was selected for his first All-Star Game in 2019

Marcus Stroman of the Chicago Cubs in the dugout before the start of the game against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field

Marcus Stroman made a name for himself with the Toronto Blue Jays. He made his MLB debut in 2014 and played 135 games with the team.

Midway through the 2019 season, Stroman was traded to the New York Mets. He appeared in 44 games for the Metropolitans and finished with a 14-15 record and 3.21 ERA.

"Marcus Stroman JUMP THROW (via @Cubs)" - Bleacher Report

Prior to the 2022 season, Stroman chose to sign a three-year, $71 million deal with the Chicago Cubs. The decision to part ways with him was surprising to a few people, especially considering the New York native led the Mets in wins and strikeouts in 2021.

The Mets are having pitching problems of their own this season with both Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander off to shaky starts. The decision to move on from Stroman might be one that they regret down the line.

Poll : 0 votes