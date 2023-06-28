Marcus Stroman and Alek Manoah are a lot alike. Both pitchers aren't afraid to speak their minds and show the opposing team exactly how they feel. Some fans love that type of player, while others do not.

Stroman, a former Toronto Blue Jays player, is not happy about the criticisms Manoah has been facing. Manoah was sent down to the minors and had a disastrous outing. In 2.3 innings of work, he gave up 11 runs.

Stroman wasn't a fan of the backlash Manoah received and took to Twitter to speak his mind. He called the people criticizing Manoah clowns and can't wait for the hard-throwing righty to find his groove again.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I can't wait for Manoah to get back to the MLB and make y'all eat your words. All of you clowns hating on another man is just a projection of your own insecurities and life struggles. Times likes these are when true athletes are transformed. Looking forward to his return!" said Marcus Stroman on Alek Manoah's recent struggles.

Marcus Stroman @STR0 I can’t wait for Manoah to get back to the MLB and make y’all eat your words. All of you clowns hating on another man is just a projection of your own insecurities and life struggles. Times likes these are when true athletes are transformed. Looking forward to his return! 🗣️ I can’t wait for Manoah to get back to the MLB and make y’all eat your words. All of you clowns hating on another man is just a projection of your own insecurities and life struggles. Times likes these are when true athletes are transformed. Looking forward to his return! 🗣️

That's quite the statement from Marcus Stroman, but it shouldn't leave anyone surprised. Stroman is one of the most active MLB players on Twitter, and he won't think twice before speaking about something he believes in.

Stroman wants nothing but the best for Alek Manoah. It's tough watching somebody who dominated last season fall apart at the seams this year.

Marcus Stroman can help Alek Manoah

Houston Astros v Toronto Blue Jays

Alek Manoah's fall from grace is a bit of a head-scratcher. In 2022, he was an All-Star. He finished in third place in American League Cy Young Award voting, behind Dylan Cease and Justin Verlander.

David Salituro @DavidSalituro



Alek Manoah, 2022

Robbie Ray, 2021*

Hyun Jin Ryu, 2020

David Price, 2015

Roy Halladay, 2008, 2006, 2003*

David Wells, 2000



*-won award



#BlueJays Blue Jays to finish top-three in Cy Young Award voting, since 2000:Alek Manoah, 2022Robbie Ray, 2021*Hyun Jin Ryu, 2020David Price, 2015Roy Halladay, 2008, 2006, 2003*David Wells, 2000*-won award Blue Jays to finish top-three in Cy Young Award voting, since 2000:Alek Manoah, 2022Robbie Ray, 2021*Hyun Jin Ryu, 2020David Price, 2015Roy Halladay, 2008, 2006, 2003*David Wells, 2000*-won award#BlueJays

Many believe the new pitch clock to be one of the biggest factors for Manoah's struggles. This is something that he can discuss with Marcus Stroman.

Stroman had to adjust his game to the new rules. He often manipulated the hitter's timing with varying leg kicks and quick pitching, but had to stop. Despite changing his game, Stroman has been dominant. He will be among the most sought-after pitchers at the trade deadline.

It wouldn't hurt Manoah to reach out to Stroman for some advice. Not only is he pitching great this season, but Stroman is also great mentally. He understands there's more to the game than physical attributes. Stroman could be a calming voice for Manoah as he tries to return to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Poll : 0 votes