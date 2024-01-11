Chicago Cubs Rumors: Team reportedly remains engaged in negotiations with 4 free agents after adding Shota Imanaga

While the Chicago Cubs front office has completed a shrewd deal to land Japanese ace Shota Imanaga in the last 24 hours, they are reportedly still in talks with four free agents at the top of the market. According to The Athletic's Jim Bowden, the Chicago side is still in negotiations with the likes of Jordan Montgomery, Matt Champan, Cody Bellinger and Rhys Hoskins. It is clear that the Cubs are not done making moves and are still looking to make some meaningful additions to their roster.

It seems clear that the Chicago Cubs are looking to add an arm to their starting rotation and also bolster their infield with some big names in the free agent market. Montgomery is coming off an impressive season after a decent start with the Cardinals before helping the Texas Rangers to the World Series title. They have also been linked to Josh Hader in some rumors and are likely to make at least one addition to their pitching.

After a dip in output in recent years in the MLB, Cody Bellinger revived his career last year with the Cubs and declined his mutual option to become a free agent in anticipation of a long-term contract. The Chicago front office is reportedly interested in re-signing him, with only negotiations regarding details left to complete.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Cubs are also reported to be in contact with infielders Matt Chapman and Rhys Hoskins. Both players are proven entities in the MLB with strong defensive capabilities. Hence, fans can expect a couple of additions for the Chicago side in the coming weeks.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Where does Shota Imanaga fit into Chicago Cubs rotation for 2024?

Many believe that the Chicago Cubs have completed one of the best deals of the winter after signing Japanese ace Shota Imanaga to a four-year, $53 million deal. However, Justin Steele is expected to be their top starter in 2024 after two back-to-back impressive seasons in the MLB. Imanaga, Kyle Hendricks and Jameson Taillon will likely round up the middle order.

Hence, they still have one slot left to strengthen with an experienced arm, and Jordan Montgomery and Josh Hader are at the top of that list.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.