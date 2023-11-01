Chicago Cubs set to reinstate hitting coach part of World Series run in 2016, per sources

The Cubs are setting the stage for a return to their winning ways by bringing back 2016 World Series hitting coach John Mallee. According to the MLB journalist Sahadev Sharma of the Athletic, Mallee will be joining the major league coaching staff for next season.

Mallee's addition aims to bolster the team's offensive strategy and is not a replacement for any current staff member. Current lead hitting coach Dustin Kelly will remain in his role.

John Mallee is already well-acquainted with the team. Under his guidance, young hitters like Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant flourished, culminating in the Cubs breaking a 108-year championship drought.

After a third consecutive trip to the NLCS in 2017, the Cubs parted ways with Mallee. Mallee subsequently joined the Philadelphia Phillies and later reunited with Maddon as an assistant hitting coach for the Los Angeles Angels.

John Mallee's return fuels hope for a Chicago Cubs comeback in 2024

Before rejoining the Cubs, John Mallee served as the hitting coach for Triple-A Iowa last season. During his tenure, he was praised for his ability to prepare rookie hitters for the majors.

Cubs' Christopher Morel, for instance, didn't make the Opening Day roster. However, he ended the season with 26 home runs, thanks in part to Mallee's coaching.

The seasoned coach already has a rapport with up-and-coming prospects like Pete Crow-Armstrong and Alexander Canario. Mallee is also well-known in the MLB for his valuable scouting abilities.

The Cubs, despite a disappointing September, showed flashes of offensive brilliance last season. Soon-to-be free agent Cody Bellinger notably praised the coaching staff for aiding his return to MVP form.

Mallee's return marks an optimistic step for a Cubs team striving to recreate its past success. His experience, expertise, and familiarity with the organization are expected to play a crucial role as the Cubs aim to secure a playoff spot.