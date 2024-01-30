Chicago receives new home for sports aspirants as Dodgers star Jason Heyward hosts new academy

In a heartwarming gesture, former Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason heyward has taken a significant step towards giving back to his hometown by establishing "The Jason Heyward Baseball Academy" on the city’s West Side. The L.A. Dodgers outfielder recently visited International Sports in Austin to host a baseball clinic at the academy, providing hands-on instruction to young boys and girls between the ages og 6-14.

The academy operates withing International Sports, a nonprofit organization at the North Austin Center – a 10-acre sports, education, and wellness complex. Heyward expressed his commitment to ensuring that every aspiring athlete has access to top-notch training and development opportunities.

While Chicago might not be Heyward’s current place of residence, the outfielder emphasized that the city would always be his home. Despite now living in Los Angeles, Heyward’s deep connection to Chicago fueled his desire to make a positive impact in the community where he grew up.

The North Austin Center, housing the Jason Heyward Baseball Academy, has will become a vital communal hub, offering a FIFA regulation-sized indoor soccer turf field, classrooms, indoor courts, a workout facility, and more. The academy’s objective is to provide accessible and affordable high-level sports training to local families, aiming to make a positive impact on the lives of the young athletes involved.

Jason Heyward was present during the clinic and participated by getting involved with the children.

The LA Dodgers’ player actively participated in the clinic, donning a glove and joining the kids on the turf. The event not only involved baseball drills but also included autograph signings, a Q&A session, and valuable interaction between Heyward and the aspiring ballplayers.

The impact of Heyward’s baseball academy extends beyond sports, emphasizing the importance of community, education, and positive engagement. Heyward’s commitment to being personally involved, even amid a busy professional schedule, demonstrates his dedication to inspiring and uplifting the next generation.

As Jason Heyward continues to invest his time and effort in the academy, the positive influence on the lives of these young athletes becomes evident, creating a legacy that extends beyond the confines of the baseball field. The Jason Heyward Baseball Academy stands as a beacon of hope, providing opportunities for growth, development, and inspiration in the heart of Chicago’s West Side.

