Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was removed from Monday's 4-3 win at the Minnesota Twins on Monday with what the team has termed "left knee soreness."

Anderson was hurt while attempting to field an errant throw during an attempted force play at third base in the fourth inning. During the play, Twins runner Matt Wallner slid into Anderson's legs, knocking the shortstop to the ground for several minutes before rising to his feet and continuing to play.

He was able to play through the fifth inning, but he was removed from the game after the White Sox took the field in the bottom of the sixth. Romy Gonzalez took his place at shortstop.

Tim Anderson, a .288 career hitter, is hitting .298 through the first 11 games of the 2023 season. The two-time All-Star has spent his entire career on the south side of Chicago after being selected by the White Sox in the first round of the 2013 MLB draft.

He assumed the mantle of the team's on-field leader after the free-agency departure of first baseman Jose Abreu to the Houston Astros this past off-season. An extended stay on the injury list would seriously hamper Chicago's plans this spring after the team climbed to 5-6 overall with Monday's win.

The injury to Tim Anderson comes a day after he had a front-row seat to see Pittsburgh Pirates star shortstop Oneil Cruz suffer a fractured ankle after an awkward slide into home plate during the Pirates 1-0 defeat of the White Sox. He told the Chicago Sun-Times of Cruz's injury:

"You could see it from the beginning, it was just set up for damage."

However, Anderson's injury did not appear nearly as severe as Cruz's. He is considered day-to-day for now, pending a clinical evaluation of the knee.

If Tim Anderson is placed on the IL, he would be the second White Sox player in as many days to suffer the fate. Chicago reliever Joe Kelly landed on the 15-day IL on Monday with a right groin strain.

Many White Sox fans are frustrated by the seemingly never-ending injury bug that has bitten their team — and they don't see it going away anytime soon.

Tim Anderson a vital cog for Chicago White Sox

Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox catches a fly ball hit by Trevor Larnach #9 of the Minnesota Twins

Anderson is one of the most-tenured members of the White Sox team looking to integrate a number of young players into their lineup this season. He had played in every game this season through Monday.

