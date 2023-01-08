The Chicago White Sox are coming off a disappointing season last year. They were the favorites to win the American League Central, but fell way short. Injuries and questionable coaching decisions plagued them.

Since the season ended, they've hired Pedro Grifol to take over for Tony La Russa, who retired due to health reasons this off-season. With a new manager, they're looking to get better in any way they can. On 670 The Score, baseball analyst Bruce Levine speculated on a trade between the White Sox and the New York Yankees.

The trade would involve sending Garrett Crochet to the Yankees in exchange for Gleybar Torres. The White Sox don't have a second baseman locked in for next season yet. It was a position they didn't see much consistency in last year.

Fans seem to be split on the trade. Some are all for acquiring Torres, who's a proven second baseman. Other fans don't think the trade is worth losing Crochet, who could develop into a starter at some point.

"In a heartbeat... not a lot of confidence in Crochet," one fan tweeted.

"I wouldn't. Don't arm a potential playoff rival," said another fan.

Matt Gohring @MGohring @JamesFox917 @670TheScore @MLBBruceLevine I like the player just would want more than 1 year out of him. I think Crochet can turn into a potential decent starter after he fully recovers. He still has 4 years of club control and the Sox likely need to fill at least one hole in the rotation next year. @JamesFox917 @670TheScore @MLBBruceLevine I like the player just would want more than 1 year out of him. I think Crochet can turn into a potential decent starter after he fully recovers. He still has 4 years of club control and the Sox likely need to fill at least one hole in the rotation next year.

Crochet is an interesting arm. The Chicago White Sox selected him with the 11th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. He has one of the most lively arms in the league with a fastball that reaching 100 MPH easily.

whtevrdude @whtevrdude71 @JamesFox917 @670TheScore @MLBBruceLevine Then there goes the bullpen and future starter, Sox lose potential 2 starters next year @JamesFox917 @670TheScore @MLBBruceLevine Then there goes the bullpen and future starter, Sox lose potential 2 starters next year

Tanner @heyouwitheface4 @JamesFox917 @670TheScore @MLBBruceLevine Straight up? I would imagine the Sox would want a prospect or two @JamesFox917 @670TheScore @MLBBruceLevine Straight up? I would imagine the Sox would want a prospect or two

Jeff Unger @jcunger65 @JamesFox917 @670TheScore @MLBBruceLevine No no no! Crochet could be the left handed starter the so desperately need if not this year next. Don't make the same mistake like they did with Rodon. @JamesFox917 @670TheScore @MLBBruceLevine No no no! Crochet could be the left handed starter the so desperately need if not this year next. Don't make the same mistake like they did with Rodon.

While the White Sox need a proven second baseman, they don't want to get rid of Crochet. His ceiling is way too high. He's excellent out of the bullpen, but the team plans to develop him into a starter.

This trade would benefit the New York Yankees more. They have prospects they would be fine rolling out at second base. As fans have mentioned before, the White Sox could be arming a potential playoff foe. No athlete has a better performance than when they play the team that got rid of them.

Are the Chicago White Sox a contender to win the AL Central?

The Chicago White Sox signed Andrew Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract a few weeks ago. It's the largest guaranteed contract in franchise history. Benintendi's arrival will move Eloy Jimenez to DH. Jimenez has a history of hurting himself out in left field, so keeping him as a DH is perfect.

We'll also see Andrew Vaughn get a full season in his natural position at first base. While he was solid in the outfield, the team had no desire to keep him there.

The AL Central has always been a fun division to monitor throughout the season. Watch for the Chicago White Sox to battle it out with the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins all season.

