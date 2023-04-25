While the Chicago White Sox have built up some momentum in the last few seasons with their young core, the momentum has quickly died. Heading into Tuesday, the team has a 7-16 record.

They're playing uninspiring baseball, and things aren't looking like they will turn around anytime soon. Maybe their fate would be different if they had a $100 million baseball player on their team, but they don't. They're just one of three teams in MLB history that have never signed a player to such a contract.

Barstool Baseball @StoolBaseball The only teams in MLB History to not sign a player to $100 million contract The only teams in MLB History to not sign a player to $100 million contract https://t.co/558MY8Dt68

The Oakland Athletics and Kansas City Royals are the only other teams not to have signed a player to a $100 million contract. While the Royals and White Sox have won a World Series within the last 20 years, it's no coincidence these teams aren't competitive at the moment.

The White Sox and Royals are in the basement of the American League Central. The Athletics are also in the basement of the American League West with a 5-18 record.

"Sell the team Jerry," one fan tweeted.

"2 of these 3 teams makes sense.. but to be in the 3rd largest market and not spend is crazy. Especially when you're in your 'competitive window' to win," another fan tweeted.

It makes little sense on why the Chicago White Sox have been so frugal with their money. They're not a small-market team. They have the means to sign stars to big contracts.

It's been a frustrating few seasons for White Sox fans. They see their competitive window closing while their crosstown rivals, the Chicago Cubs, are making noise as an exciting team.

Chicago White Sox need to turn it around ASAP

Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays

While the Chicago White Sox look like a bottom-barrel team, they're incomplete. They've yet to see their All-Star closer, Liam Hendriks, take the mound. He's been battling cancer throughout the offseason and recently fully beat it. The team looks a bit lost without Hendriks being able to close out the ninth inning.

Another player that the team could use right now is its leader, Tim Anderson. Anderson has been sidelined since April 11 with a knee sprain. He's nearly ready to make his rehab stint, which is something the team can look forward to.

The White Sox play more inspiring baseball when their leader is out on the field with them. Hopefully for Chicago, Anderson can return soon because the team desperately needs him.

