Chicago White Sox fans react to team’s most recent signing of shortstop Elvis Andrus with AL Central race heating up - “Elvis is in the building!” “Season is officially back on”

The Chicago White Sox officially announced the signing of veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus this afternoon. Andrus is a two-time All-Star and most recently played for the Oakland Athletics this season. In 106 games with the Athletics, Andrus hit 8 home runs while having an OPS of .673.

The Chicago White Sox also announced the demotion of infielder Lenyn Sosa to AAA Charlotte.

The signing of Andrus comes after the injury of shortstop Tim Anderson, who is out with a left middle finger tear. Anderson is expected to return in September, but the signing of Andrus will give the team much-needed depth.

Many fans took to Twitter to react to Andrus' recent signing and what it means for the team going forward. One fan is excited to see what Elvis Andrus can do for the team as they fight for a playoff spot.

SoxNerd @SoxNerd
ELVIS IS IN THE BUILDING!

The signing of Andrus to the roster has given some fans more hope for the team moving forward.

Dÿłãń @PollockRBW
season is officially back on

Andrus may be the savior of the Chicago White Sox's season

Fans are thrilled about the signing!

Other fans would rather see the team Designate For Assignment (DFA) Leury Garcia instead of sending down Lenyn Sosa. Garcia is batting .212 with a .512 OPS in 2022. It was a puzzling move for some fans.

A number of fans do not want Leury Garcia to be on the field again after signing Andrus to a contract.

Mike Holly @MikeHolly02 @whitesox Garcia has absolutely zero reason to play ever again now. @whitesox Garcia has absolutely zero reason to play ever again now.

With the signing of Andrus, some fans are concerned about Tim Anderson's recovery time.

While Elvis Andrus has in fact made two All-Star games, his last appearance was back in 2012. Andrus is far from the player he once was, but is nonetheless an upgrade for the team.

The Chicago White Sox face off against the Cleveland Guardians this weekend in a critical AL Central series. Andrus' signing comes at a perfect time as he has impressive numbers in his career at Progressive Field.

Edward @EdYuP134 @whitesox .342 AVG .409 OBP .518 SLG .927 OPS against Cleveland in 87 career games. His numbers are even better at Progressive Field. Perfect timing. @whitesox .342 AVG .409 OBP .518 SLG .927 OPS against Cleveland in 87 career games. His numbers are even better at Progressive Field. Perfect timing. https://t.co/zEzpVzYfWU

Overall, the Chicago White Sox signing Elvis Andrus is a much-needed signing that gives the team more depth across the infield. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

