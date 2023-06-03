The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers played game two of their three-game series on Saturday afternoon. Neither team's offense could get things going as both pitching staffs were dealing.

Both teams could only plate one run through nine innings, and the game had to be decided in extras. The Tigers couldn't push a run across the board in the top of the 10th inning. This left the door wide open for the White Sox, and they took advantage of it, even if it was a bit unorthodox.

Chicago opted to sacrifice Romy Gonzalez, letting Yoan Moncada advance to third. After Yasmani Grandal grounded out, Detroit opted to walk Gavin Sheets. After that, Jake Burger was hit by a pitch, leaving the bases loadeded. Then relief pitcher Jose Cisnero crossed up his catcher, which lead to a wild pitch that hit the home plate umpire. The White Sox won the game, 2-1.

The umpire took the 96 mph fastball straight to the face mask. While the face mask offers protection, it was enough to take the umpire off his feet. It took a few players to help get him to his feet.

"That umpire oh my," one fan tweeted.

"The most White Sox way to win a game," another fan tweeted.

This isn't something baseball fans see all the time. Given the way the Chicago White Sox started the season, fans will take wins in any way that they can get them.

Fans hope this is the moment that starts turning the season around. They're a far better team than what they have shown this year.

Chicago White Sox need to bounce back soon

Last season, the Chicago White Sox were one of the most disappointing teams in the league. They were largely picked to win the American League Central but finished the year with a .500 record.

Fans were confident they'd pick up the pieces this year with new manager Pedro Grifol at the helm. So far, they've looked much like the team from last year.

Injuries have played their part in the team's struggles this season, much like they did last year. Yoan Moncada, Tim Anderson, and Eloy Jimenez have all missed time due to injuries.

This team is talented enough to win the AL Central . They need to stay healthy and get the ball rolling. Fans will come unglued if they have to witness another team that can't get it going.

