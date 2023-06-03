Create

Chicago White Sox fans react to team's walk-off win after ball drills umpire's face mask: "That umpire oh my" "The most White Sox way to win a game"

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Jun 03, 2023 22:33 GMT
The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers played game two of their three-game series on Saturday afternoon. Neither team's offense could get things going as both pitching staffs were dealing.

Both teams could only plate one run through nine innings, and the game had to be decided in extras. The Tigers couldn't push a run across the board in the top of the 10th inning. This left the door wide open for the White Sox, and they took advantage of it, even if it was a bit unorthodox.

Wild (pitch) https://t.co/1K5uUVv938

Chicago opted to sacrifice Romy Gonzalez, letting Yoan Moncada advance to third. After Yasmani Grandal grounded out, Detroit opted to walk Gavin Sheets. After that, Jake Burger was hit by a pitch, leaving the bases loadeded. Then relief pitcher Jose Cisnero crossed up his catcher, which lead to a wild pitch that hit the home plate umpire. The White Sox won the game, 2-1.

The umpire took the 96 mph fastball straight to the face mask. While the face mask offers protection, it was enough to take the umpire off his feet. It took a few players to help get him to his feet.

"That umpire oh my," one fan tweeted.
@NBCSWhiteSox That umpire oh my
"The most White Sox way to win a game," another fan tweeted.
The most White Sox way to win a game. twitter.com/nbcswhitesox/s…
I don't know if I've ever seen a walk-off wild pitch via "I just nailed the umpire in the face with a fastball." twitter.com/NBCSWhiteSox/s…
walk-off wild pitch that drills the ump? never seen that one. twitter.com/nbcswhitesox/s…

This isn't something baseball fans see all the time. Given the way the Chicago White Sox started the season, fans will take wins in any way that they can get them.

What a wild way to win. Hope the umps okay. twitter.com/NBCSWhiteSox/s…
The White Sox season is off the rails 🤣 @ClaireFilpi twitter.com/NBCSWhiteSox/s…
The most Tigers way to lose a game! #RepDe twitter.com/NBCSWhiteSox/s…
A WIN’S A WIN!! 😭😭 twitter.com/nbcswhitesox/s…
A pitch off the umpire’s face turning around a season is the story this team deserves. twitter.com/nbcswhitesox/s…

Fans hope this is the moment that starts turning the season around. They're a far better team than what they have shown this year.

Chicago White Sox need to bounce back soon

Last season, the Chicago White Sox were one of the most disappointing teams in the league. They were largely picked to win the American League Central but finished the year with a .500 record.

Fans were confident they'd pick up the pieces this year with new manager Pedro Grifol at the helm. So far, they've looked much like the team from last year.

Injuries have played their part in the team's struggles this season, much like they did last year. Yoan Moncada, Tim Anderson, and Eloy Jimenez have all missed time due to injuries.

This team is talented enough to win the AL Central. They need to stay healthy and get the ball rolling. Fans will come unglued if they have to witness another team that can't get it going.

