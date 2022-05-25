“That a baby Aaron what the f*** are you doing” - Chicago White Sox pitcher holds nothing back after New York Yankees veteran Aaron Hicks is picked off at second base

Chicago White Sox pitcher Joe Kelly picked off New York Yankees veteran Aaron Hicks at second base and let him hear about it as soon as the play ended.

Aaron Hicks has been in the MLB for 10 years now, and this rookie mistake cost his team and earned him an earful from the opposing pitcher who made the play happen.

This can usually be chalked up as a rookie mistake, but with the series getting intense, it's no surprise there was trash talk involved. Joe Kelly recounted the moment in a jovial tone, indicating that there was no real bad blood following the play, an example of what trash talking should be.

Jomboy Media posted the clip from the Parkins and Spiegel Show on Twitter, seen below:

Caution: use of strong language

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia White Sox reliever Joe Kelly picked off Aaron Hicks at second base on Sunday. He called it “the dumbest shit ever”



As per Jomboy Media's tweet, here's how things went down:

Joe Kelly has never been one to shy away from heated moments like these, but this one seems like it was all in jest.

Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees rivalry is heating up

Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two

This is a historic rivalry that has not been very engaging in recent years, but after recent controversies and with both teams now on the upswing in terms of win percentage, the contest between the two could create a brilliant playoff battle.

The New York Yankees have been one of the best teams in the MLB this season and currently hold first place in the vaunted AL East. The Chicago White Sox have been a pleasant surprise to start this season, currently in second place in the AL Central, just behind the Minnesota Twins.

The Chicago White Sox have been great in no small part thanks to Tim Anderson, who hit this homer to ice a recent game against the New York Yankees, posted on Twitter.

"Tim Anderson silences Yankee Stadium" - Sox on 35th

Josh Donaldson was recently suspended for comments made toward Tim Anderson, which could have played a role in motivating the best shortstop in baseball today.

This tweet contextualizes just how great Tim Anderson has been this season.

Rick C @SportsByRick Tim Anderson's ranks among AL and NL shortstops



WAR, 1st

wRC+, 1st

wOBA, 1st

AVG, 1st

OBP, 1st

SLG, 1st

OPS, 1st



pretty good Tim Anderson's ranks among AL and NL shortstops WAR, 1stwRC+, 1stwOBA, 1stAVG, 1stOBP, 1stSLG, 1stOPS, 1stpretty good

This recent series was one of the most interesting and compelling matchups of the season so far, and their next matchup will likely bring the same intensity. When you get two teams like these that don't like each other, the results are electric.

Highlights from the final game of the series can be seen below, posted to YouTube by the MLB.

Joe Kelly was not the only player on the field talking some trash, which shows how real this rivalry between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox is becoming.

