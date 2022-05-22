“He just made a disrespectful comment. He was trying to call me Jackie Robinson" - Chicago White Sox player alleges racially charged comments from New York Yankees third baseman caused bench-clearing brawl

The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees faced off in a Saturday afternoon matchup at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees won by a score of 7-5 and improved on their MLB best record of 29-10.

The game got heated during an altercation in the fifth inning between Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal and New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, causing the benches to clear.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports



We got two teams here today that just don’t like (HATE) each other



@Starting9 @short_porch Benches Clear in the Bronx.We got two teams here today that just don’t like (HATE) each other Benches Clear in the Bronx. We got two teams here today that just don’t like (HATE) each other @Starting9 @short_porch https://t.co/RpgLpLBGeJ

"Benches clear in the Bronx. We got two teams here today that just don't like (HATE) each other." - @ Barstool Sports

The altercation came out of a comment that Josh Donaldson made toward White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, calling him "Jackie" in reference to Jackie Robinson. Anderson spoke about the incident and felt offended by the comments made toward him.

White Sox Talk @NBCSWhiteSox Tim Anderson says Josh Donaldson referred to him as "Jackie [Robinson]" Tim Anderson says Josh Donaldson referred to him as "Jackie [Robinson]" https://t.co/sk8R7HEJ7w

"Tim Anderson says Josh Donaldson referred to him as 'Jackie (Robinson)'" - @ White Sox Talk

Anderson said that he thought it was disrespectful to call him by the name "Jackie," labeling it as racist. Josh Donaldson spoke after the game and claimed that the comments he made toward Anderson were not intended to be offensive or racist in any manner.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia “I called him Jackie. He came out with an interview that says he’s the new Jackie Robinson… We’ve actually joked about that. I’ve said it to him in years past, not in any manor than just joking around.”-Josh Donaldson on his altercation with Tim Anderson “I called him Jackie. He came out with an interview that says he’s the new Jackie Robinson… We’ve actually joked about that. I’ve said it to him in years past, not in any manor than just joking around.”-Josh Donaldson on his altercation with Tim Anderson https://t.co/BJE1NqfP19

"'I called him Jackie. He came out with an interview that says he's the new Jackie Robinson ... We've actually joke about that. I've said to him in years past, not in any manor than just joking around.'-Josh Donaldson on his altercation with Tim Anderson " - @ Jomboy Media

Despite Donaldson claiming that the reference was a joke and the two had previously joked about it, White Sox manager Tony LaRussa claimed the comment to be racist as well.

White Sox Talk @NBCSWhiteSox Tony La Russa alleges Josh Donaldson made a racist comment towards Tim Anderson. Declined to comment further. Tony La Russa alleges Josh Donaldson made a racist comment towards Tim Anderson. Declined to comment further. https://t.co/PAWlac6Y0D

"Tony La Russa alleges Josh Donaldson made a racist comment towards Tim Anderson. Declined to comment further." - @ White Sox Talk

MLB is investigating the incident and will take further action if needed. Stay tuned for more updates on the story.

New York Yankees beat Chicago White Sox, improve on MLB's best record

Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees

The Yankees improved to 29-10 after defeating the Chicago White Sox by a score of 7-5 at Yankee Stadium. Nestor Cortes got the start for the Yankees and picked up the win, going five innings and allowing three earned runs.

The Yankees offense got going early, with D.J. LeMahieu hitting a grand slam out to right field.

YES Network @YESNetwork



Watch on YES and stream it LIVE with the YES app: That one's not coming back!! DJ LeMahieu breaks the game open with a GRAND SLAM!! #YANKSonYES Watch on YES and stream it LIVE with the YES app: onelink.to/yesapp That one's not coming back!! DJ LeMahieu breaks the game open with a GRAND SLAM!! #YANKSonYESWatch on YES and stream it LIVE with the YES app: onelink.to/yesapp https://t.co/lLizpG25hg

"That one's not coming back!! DJ LeMahieu breaks the game wide open with a GRAND SLAM!!" - @ YES Network

After Yankees reliever Michael King gave up two runs in the sixth inning, the rest of the bullpen shut down the White Sox and were able to hold on with a two-run victory. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt