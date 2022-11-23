Aaron Judge is having quite the year this year. He broke the American League single-season home run record and won the AL MVP Award. He's now been named the fourth sexiest person alive, according to People Magazine.

The news came about as the magazine did a sneak peek at the list. He comes in behind George Clooney, Kendrick Lamar, and Chris Evans.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge comes in at #4 on People Magazine's list of Sexiest Men Alive Aaron Judge comes in at #4 on People Magazine's list of Sexiest Men Alive https://t.co/0NLIsDCw1b

Aaron Judge is living the good life. He just landed in San Francisco on Monday for a meeting with the Giants on Tuesday. The superstar is ready to kick off his off-season tour.

With the news of Judge being the fourth sexiest man alive, fans are split on the topic. Some fans think People Magazine got the list right. Other fans are trying to figure out what People Magazine defines as "sexy."

"Chicks dig the long ball," one fan replied.

"Oh come on. He's just tall," said another.

Aron @TheDudeAbides_x



Aaron Judge isn't even the fourth best looking dude in baseball. @TalkinYanks Opinion of a straight man...Aaron Judge isn't even the fourth best looking dude in baseball. @TalkinYanks Opinion of a straight man...Aaron Judge isn't even the fourth best looking dude in baseball.

Some fans think that Judge should have been higher on the list. They think the four-spot is too low for him. Other fans don't even believe that Judge is the sexiest person on his own team. They believe Nestor Cortes and his sweet mustache should be on the list above Judge.

The Aaron Judge sweepstakes is about to get intense

Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game Two

Aaron Judge is starting to make his rounds around the league. The Los Angeles Dodgers are already rumored to have offered him a contract that he's turned down. He also met with the Giants on Tuesday.

It's been rumored that he is searching for an eight-year deal for around $40 million annually. MLB insiders have predicted that the superstar will sign a contract worth more than $300 million. He's already rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract from the Yankees.

San Francisco has mentioned that no player is out of their financial realm. They're ready to pay big-time money and get their organization back to its winning ways.

The Giants may have an edge over the other teams looking to sign him in the off-season. Judge grew up in California, being a San Francisco fan. If he ever dreamed of growing up and playing for the Giants, now is his chance.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up after the off-season is over. Will he remain in pinstripes, or is he going to be sporting new colors for the 2023 season?

Poll : 0 votes