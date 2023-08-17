Chipper Jones, former Atlanta Braves star, opened up about his baseball match with the Mets in New York shortly after the catastrophic events of September 11, 2001.

Jones recalled that he had woken up in Atlanta to the shocking news of the World Trade Center attacks and that the memory of the incident will be etched in his generation as well as in future generations.

Amidst the somber aftermath, Jones recounted the solemn duty embraced by the Atlanta Braves as they played the first game in New York City after the attacks:

"Once we came out for batting practice, everyone took it upon themselves to take a little time out to just interact with the fans. Normally, it’s a couple of autographs here and there. There were a bunch of fans that came up to me and said, ‘You know what Larry, we love to hate you but tonight thanks for coming out here and playing.’ What do you say to that? [Laughs] Fifteen years later, I still get chills talking about that night."

Chipper Jones holds the first post-9/11 game in New York as his most cherished memory, surpassing his on-field triumphs.

Jones expressed that despite the rivalry between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets at that time, he respected Mike Piazza and Robin Ventura. The game had left an impact on Jones to the extent that he even named his child after the stadium, Shea.

The stadium and city were fortified by a heightened security presence, and the faces of police officers reflected the weight of the moment.

Mike Piazza's homer in the first game after the 9/11 attacks

Mike Piazza

Seventeen years ago, in New York, the game of baseball shone as a symbol of hope and togetherness after the tragic 9/11 attack. Mike Piazza's impactful two-run homer during the eighth inning secured a 3-2 victory for the Mets against the Braves.

American Baseball Player Bobby Valentine said:

"Those who witnessed it found happiness, and those who didn't will hear about it."

Piazza recognized the gravity of the moment, acknowledging how the game provided a diversion from sorrow:

"This isn't a matter of life and death; it's baseball."

Just after the game was postponed for a week, Shea Stadium marked the remarkable return of professional sports to New York. Chipper Jones, from Atlanta Braves, clearly remembered the impact:

"Mike Piazza's home run... it was just perfect."

Apart from a home run, it was Citi's resilience to bounce back from what had happened in the past.