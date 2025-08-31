  • home icon
  Chipper Jones' wife Taylor keeps it cool in blue bikini during unusual poolside haircut

Chipper Jones’ wife Taylor keeps it cool in blue bikini during unusual poolside haircut

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 31, 2025 06:52 GMT
MLB: Atlanta Braves-Press Conference - Source: Imagn
Chipper Jones' wife Taylor keeps it cool in blue bikini during unusual poolside haircut

Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones' wife, Taylor, had her hair done near the poolside in her latest collaboration video. Taylor was spotted getting a poolside haircut while rocking a striking blue bikini dress.

On Saturday, Taylor uploaded a collaboration with The Blonde Salon in Smyrna, Georgia, run by Sarah Lee Adams. In the video, Sarah can be seen giving Taylor a haircut that was being captured from all sides. At the end of the video, Taylor can be seen posing in the pool with her short hair.

"Not your average salon chair… chlorine chic edition," the post from the brand was captioned.
Chipper Jones tied the knot with former model Taylor Higgins in June 2015. After Jones' marriage to Sharon Logonov ended in 2012, the Hall of Famer started dating Taylor. The couple has two sons together: Cutler Ridge Jones (born January 11, 2017) and Cooper Jones (born August 9, 2018).

Jones' first marriage with Karin Fulford had ended after he fathered a son out of wedlock. Matthew is Jones' eldest son, born from an extramarital affair, which lasted 18 months after his son was born.

With his second wife, Sharon, Chipper welcomed three sons: Larry Wayne III (Trey), Tristen, and Shea. The two got divorced in November 2012.

Chipper Jones' wife Taylor celebrates Mother's Day with their children

For the Mother's Day occasion, Chipper Jones and his five sons, including three from his former marriage, posed with Taylor for a warm family photo.

Taylor shared that photo on her Instagram account with a heartfelt caption that read:

"I sure do love all these boys! God knew what He was doing when He decided Id be a boy mom. It’s a loud, fun, dirty, exhausting, and never ending job but i wouldn’t change a thing. So thankful and so very proud of each of our boys. 💙🩵💙 Happy Mother’s Day 💐"

In 2017, Chipper Jones confessed that his wish to have a family influenced him not to take steroids during his playing career.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
