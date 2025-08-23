  • home icon
Chipper Jones' wife Taylor soaks in coastal bliss in pink bikini on serene boat escape

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 23, 2025 02:04 GMT
Chipper Jones' wife Taylor soaks in coastal bliss in pink bikini on serene boat escape

Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones has been one of the most influential players in the franchise's history. While the Hall of Famer has had coaching stints since his retirement more than a decade ago, Jones is enjoying his time with his family after calling time on his career.

While Braves fans have been rallying for the former infielder to take up the coaching role in Atlanta, Jones remains committed to his wife, Taylor, and his children.

Taking a break from her parenting duties, Taylor shared a glimpse of her coastal escapade in an Instagram story on Friday. In one of the pictures, Taylor is soaking up the sun in a pink bikini on a boat.

(Image source - Instagram)

Chipper Jones and Taylor, a former model, reportedly started dating after the former Braves star's divorce from his second wife, Sharon Logonov. Jones and Taylor tied the knot in 2015.

The duo welcomed their first child, a son, Cutler Ridge, in January 2017. They became parents for a second time after the birth of Cooper in August 2018.

Chipper Jones' wife Taylor shared proud moment from Braves legend's special day

Chipper Jones has seven sons from his three marriages and while the former All-Star infielder always dreamt of playing baseball as a child, he didn't force it upon his children. He urged parents to give space to their children by not forcing their dreams on them.

"I have seven boys and one of them played one year of Division 1 baseball,” Jones said. “I know how hard it is, and I’m not going to pressure them into doing something that I did. I know the dedication it takes to play baseball at the highest level. Unless they show you (parents) at an early age that they want to live, eat, and drink baseball, you need to let them pave their own way.”
Earlier this year in July, the Braves legend was named the National League manager for the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game in Atlanta. Taylor shared a snippet from their time in Georgia.

"A day to remember," Taylor captioned the post.
Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
