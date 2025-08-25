Chipper Jones' wife Taylor turns up the glamor in backless baby pink dress while soaking up Italy's coastal beauty

Atlanta Braves icon Chipper Jones' wife, Taylor, is enjoying her scenic getaway in Italy this week while the former Braves infielder is watching his team's hopes of a postseason spot dwindling.
Taylor Jones is in Italy to attend a wedding. She shared pictures of her getaway, taking a boat ride in a bikini earlier this week. Taylor shared pictures from the wedding on Sunday, where she donned a glamorous backless baby pink dress.
She shared pictures from the wedding venue, Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel. Taylor showed off her dress with the Amalfi Coast in the backdrop of the venue.
Taylor Jones shared a carousel of pictures from her time at the venue and also shared a special message for the newlyweds.
"I love y'all," Taylor captioned the story featuring a picture of the bride and the groom.
Chipper Jones and Taylor met in the summer of 2012 after the Braves legend's divorce from his second wife. The duo tied the knot in the Bahamas in 2015. They share two sons from their marriage.
Chipper Jones remains committed to his wife and children amid managerial rumors
The Atlanta Braves legend managed the National League team at the All-Star Futures Game in July and led the team to a 4-2 win. After his success, fans started speculating about a potential role with the Braves.
However, the Hall of Famer has no intentions of managing his former team as he is committed to his role as a father and a husband since his retirement.
“The lure of Atlanta Braves baseball, wearing the uniform, and being around the fellas is real — I dig it. I love it. But ultimately, I made promises when I retired that I would be a better dad. A better husband. I'm not going to renege on that. I'm content with my life away from baseball right now."
While Chipper Jones continues to watch from the sidelines, fans are hoping to see the Braves legend back with the team and inspire them to a World Series run again.