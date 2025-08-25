Chipper Jones' wife Taylor turns up the glamor in backless baby pink dress while soaking up Italy's coastal beauty

Atlanta Braves icon Chipper Jones' wife, Taylor, is enjoying her scenic getaway in Italy this week while the former Braves infielder is watching his team's hopes of a postseason spot dwindling.

Ad

Taylor Jones is in Italy to attend a wedding. She shared pictures of her getaway, taking a boat ride in a bikini earlier this week. Taylor shared pictures from the wedding on Sunday, where she donned a glamorous backless baby pink dress.

She shared pictures from the wedding venue, Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel. Taylor showed off her dress with the Amalfi Coast in the backdrop of the venue.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

(Image source - Instagram)

Taylor Jones shared a carousel of pictures from her time at the venue and also shared a special message for the newlyweds.

Ad

Trending

"I love y'all," Taylor captioned the story featuring a picture of the bride and the groom.

(Image source - Instagram)

Chipper Jones and Taylor met in the summer of 2012 after the Braves legend's divorce from his second wife. The duo tied the knot in the Bahamas in 2015. They share two sons from their marriage.

Ad

Chipper Jones remains committed to his wife and children amid managerial rumors

The Atlanta Braves legend managed the National League team at the All-Star Futures Game in July and led the team to a 4-2 win. After his success, fans started speculating about a potential role with the Braves.

However, the Hall of Famer has no intentions of managing his former team as he is committed to his role as a father and a husband since his retirement.

Ad

“The lure of Atlanta Braves baseball, wearing the uniform, and being around the fellas is real — I dig it. I love it. But ultimately, I made promises when I retired that I would be a better dad. A better husband. I'm not going to renege on that. I'm content with my life away from baseball right now."

While Chipper Jones continues to watch from the sidelines, fans are hoping to see the Braves legend back with the team and inspire them to a World Series run again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More