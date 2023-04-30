After the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants' first regular-season series at the Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium, MLB pitcher Chris Bassitt took to Twitter to put in his two cents about pitching stats while playing in Mexico City.

The Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium is located 7,349 feet above sea level. A research project with multiple MLB pitchers found that the height of the pitcher's mound could change the way they throw. It also potentially leads to shoulder and elbow injuries due to the strain.

"Playing baseball in Mexico City should come with clause that pitchers stats don’t count…," Bassitt wrote on Twitter hinting at the elevation of the stadium.

Interestingly, stadiums situated at high elevations are considered a hitter's paradise. The air pressure and density at a higher altitude are lower, which causes a decrease in air resistance and allows a baseball to travel a greater distance when hit.

Coors Field in Colorado is the only MLB stadium situated at a height significantly above sea level

Coors Field, the home of the Colorado Rockies, stands out from all the other Major League Baseball stadiums because it is situated at a much higher attitude in comparison to other stadiums in the country.

"The @SFGiants and @Padres will be playing a two-game series at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium in Mexico City this weekend (April 29-30). The ballpark opened in 2019 and seats 20,576. It’s 7,320 feet above sea level." - Major League Baseball Cathedrals

The ballpark is known for its favorable conditions for hitting home runs, as the lower atmospheric pressure at its highest elevation allows balls to fly farther than at other stadiums.

After Coors Field, Chase Field in Phoenix is the next-highest MLB ballpark standing at 1,100 feet.

