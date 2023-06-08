Exciting news has arrived in the Bassitt household as Jessica Bassitt, wife of MLB player Chris Bassitt, took to Instagram to announce the birth of their newborn baby, Colson John Bassitt. Weighing in at an impressive 9 pounds, 11 ounces, and measuring 22 inches long, little Colson has already captured the hearts of his family.

In her Instagram post, Jessica affectionately referred to Colson as "Landry's baby," a nod to their older daughter. The new addition to the family made his entrance into the world at 1:07 am, and the entire Bassitt family is absolutely smitten with their newest member.

Jessica also shared her astonishment at the size of her newborn, admitting to being in shock that she had given birth to a baby of such considerable size.

Thankful for the midwives that were amazing in helping me achieve an unmedicated home birth

She expressed her gratitude for the incredible midwives who provided exceptional care during her unmedicated home birth. Furthermore, she highlighted the joy of having Chris Bassitt present to witness the birth of his future hunting buddy.

Jessica Bassitt: personal life outside of marriage

During Chris Bassitt's baseball trip to North Carolina in 2013, fate brought Jessica Bassitt and him together. On November 19, 2017, Chris and Jessica exchanged vows, beginning their life together as husband and wife.

Their love story began with a splash of mischief when Chris made a memorable move. He scribbled his number on a baseball and arranged for it to be delivered to Jessica by the ball boy. This small act set in motion a whirlwind romance that would lead to a happy and fulfilling married life.

Jessica completed her undergraduate studies at East Carolina University, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in family and community services as well as a bachelor of arts degree in family and community services in 2012.

Jessica honed her skills as a health coach, obtaining certification in the field. She also serves as an ambassador for Plexus Worldwide, a prominent healthcare organization, a position she has held for seven years.

Jessica has worked as a corporate sales trainer for Preferred Warranties, an automobile warranty and insurance provider, in addition to her other professional endeavors. Her versatility and determination to make a difference are demonstrated by her ability to excel in a variety of roles.

Jessica and Chris have embraced the joy of parenthood as they continue their journey together. They are the proud parents of a lovely daughter, and they are overjoyed at the addition of another child to their growing family.

