Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt had an 11-9 record with a 3.96 ERA and 166 strikeouts during the 2025 MLB regular season. However, the Blue Jays utilized him out of the bullpen in the postseason due to his recovery from lower back inflammation.

Ad

Bassitt saw action as a reliever in the ALCS [American League Championship Series] against the Seattle Mariners, helping the Blue Jays reach the World Series. He pitched a clean eighth inning in Game 7 of that series, setting the stage for Jeff Hoffman to close the game with three strikeouts.

However, the defining moment of the game came at the hands of George Springer. With the Blue Jays trailing the Seattle Mariners 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Springer hit a go-ahead three-run homer.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Wednesday, Bassitt's wife, Jessica, shared the MLB on Fox's cinematic clip of Springer's home run on her Instagram story.

"Chills. What a moment. Couldn't be happier for George and [Charlise Springer]," she captioned the post.

Chris Bassitt's wife's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/jessicagbassitt]

Springer's 2017 World Series performance, particularly the Game 7 home run that clinched the title for the Houston Astros, is extremely significant. However, his 2025 ALCS Game 7 home run for Toronto is, for Blue Jays fans, more iconic.

Ad

Chris Bassitt's wife is proud of her husband's accomplishment

Chris Bassitt appeared in two games in the 2025 postseason, both in relief during the ALCS. In a lopsided 10-3 loss in Game 2, Bassitt pitched 1.2 scoreless innings and struck out two batters. In Game 7, which the Blue Jays won 4-3, he retired all three batters he faced, using only 10 pitches.

On Wednesday, Bassitt's wife, Jessica, shared a clip of his interview after the Blue Jays' ALCS triumph on her Instagram story.

Ad

"So proud of my guy," she captioned the post.

Chris Bassitt's wife's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/jessicagbassitt]

The Blue Jays' likely starting rotation for the 2025 World Series is Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, Trey Yesavage, and Max Scherzer. Even though Bassitt has only appeared in the bullpen during the postseason, he is another potential option as a starter if needed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Safeer M S Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.



Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.



In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.



When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies. Know More