Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt had an 11-9 record with a 3.96 ERA and 166 strikeouts during the 2025 MLB regular season. However, the Blue Jays utilized him out of the bullpen in the postseason due to his recovery from lower back inflammation.
Bassitt saw action as a reliever in the ALCS [American League Championship Series] against the Seattle Mariners, helping the Blue Jays reach the World Series. He pitched a clean eighth inning in Game 7 of that series, setting the stage for Jeff Hoffman to close the game with three strikeouts.
However, the defining moment of the game came at the hands of George Springer. With the Blue Jays trailing the Seattle Mariners 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Springer hit a go-ahead three-run homer.
On Wednesday, Bassitt's wife, Jessica, shared the MLB on Fox's cinematic clip of Springer's home run on her Instagram story.
"Chills. What a moment. Couldn't be happier for George and [Charlise Springer]," she captioned the post.
Springer's 2017 World Series performance, particularly the Game 7 home run that clinched the title for the Houston Astros, is extremely significant. However, his 2025 ALCS Game 7 home run for Toronto is, for Blue Jays fans, more iconic.
Chris Bassitt's wife is proud of her husband's accomplishment
Chris Bassitt appeared in two games in the 2025 postseason, both in relief during the ALCS. In a lopsided 10-3 loss in Game 2, Bassitt pitched 1.2 scoreless innings and struck out two batters. In Game 7, which the Blue Jays won 4-3, he retired all three batters he faced, using only 10 pitches.
On Wednesday, Bassitt's wife, Jessica, shared a clip of his interview after the Blue Jays' ALCS triumph on her Instagram story.
"So proud of my guy," she captioned the post.
The Blue Jays' likely starting rotation for the 2025 World Series is Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, Trey Yesavage, and Max Scherzer. Even though Bassitt has only appeared in the bullpen during the postseason, he is another potential option as a starter if needed.