Torey Lovullo's contract was extended recently by the Arizona Diamondbacks after he guided them to a World Series appearance. However, MLB analyst Chris Russo still feels that the team is not yet up to the level of contending for the NL West Divison title.

Torey Lovullo has now been the manager for the D-backs for the past seven seasons. In his first season he turned around the team's fortunes by guiding them to a 93-win playoff appearance. In the following years they showed potential but failed to make the playoffs. Disaster struck in 2021 with a 110-loss season but the D-backs persisted with their skipper.

Lovullo was able to turn things around again, guiding Arizona to a 84-78 record this season and then going on an epic run in the postseason. The 58-year-old was already extended for the 2024 season in June but after his deep playoff run, he was extended for two more years through to the 2026 season.

Despite their form, analyst Chris Russo feels that they are not yet worthy to be contenders for the NL West title. Speaking on the MLB Network's High Heat, Russo spoke about how the Dodgers, Padres and Giants remain the favourites.

"They will not win the division by 2026"

"If I have to answer truthfully, then no they will not win the division title in the next three years... I will not make them a divisional favourite in the next three years," Russo said.

Chris Russo has already faced a lot of 'heat' from D-backs fans

Chris Russo on air has been very critical of the Arizona Diamondbacks and their World Series appearance. During their NLCS fixture against the Philadelphia Phillies, with them trailing 3-2, Russo had gone out on air and said that if Arizona went on to win game 6 and 7 then he would retire from his broadcast role.

He faced a lot of flak from Arizona fans for not going through with his declaration. However, Russo appeared on The Howard Stern Show and agreed to wear a sign saying "I'm a liar and a dope", in a 'renegotiation' of his retirement terms. He also announced he would be contributing to the Diamondbacks charity foundation.