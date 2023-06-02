Chris Sale injury update: Health status and expected recovery timeline for Red Sox starter

It's been a difficult season for Chris Sale, however, it appears things have gone from bad to worse as the veteran starter exited his start last night with left shoulder soreness. The training staff visited the pitcher's mound twice in the fourth inning before removing the 34-year-old from the game after only 3.2 innings.

The seven-time All-Star is set to undergo an MRI on Friday to examine the extent of the injury, however, early signs are concerning for Chris Sale. Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave a discouraging update on the star pitcher, saying that the team needed to be cautious with Sale.

"Hoping for the best. Obviously, it didn't look great. Let's wait and see," said Cora. He went on to explain that a dip in Sale's pitching velocity was the reason behind his removal from the game.

"Red Sox manager Alex Cora and their medical trainer checked on Chris Sale, left him in the game and then a couple pitches later, removed him from the game with just 59 pitches." - @TalkinBaseball_

The results of Friday's MRI will give the team a better look into the extent of the injury, but early signs are a bit concerning. Given Sale's injury track record, there is reason for pessimism in Boston, however, the club and fans are awaiting the official word on his left shoulder soreness.

During the 2020 season, Sale underwent season-ending Tommy John Surgery, which left him out of action until August 14, 2021, for a start against the Baltimore Orioles. While he performed well down the stretch for the club, his injury issues would arise yet again during the 2022 season, when he pitched only 5.2 innings.

"Chris Sale coming off the Injury List for the Red Sox trying to play full season:" - @DArmstrong44

Chris Sale missed the majority of the 2022 season with various injuries, including a right rib stress fracture, a left fifth-finger fracture, and a broken right wrist. One of the best pitchers of his generation, Sale's career has been marred by injuries in recent seasons, which makes his latest shoulder injury concerning.

A look at Chris Sale's MLB resume

A seven-time All-Star and World Series champion, Sale has been one of the best pitchers of his generation, posting a career record of 119-77 with a 3.08 ERA and 2135 strikeouts. His career strikeout numbers are good for 72nd all-time, with plenty of time remaining in the MLB for him to climb up the list.

Drafted by the Chicago White Sox with the 13th overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft, Sale received seven-straight All-Star selections from 2012-2018, finishing in the top 5 in Cy Young voting in six of those seasons.

In 2016, the White Sox traded Sale to the Boston Red Sox for a haul of players that included Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech, Luis Alexander Basabe, and Victor Diaz.

"With Kopech looking like this and Moncada chronically injured, did we really win the Chris Sale trade?" - @wsxmatt

Here's wishing the best for Sale, and a speedy recovery and return to the Boston Red Sox.

