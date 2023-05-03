Chris Sale Trade Rumors: Top three landing spots for struggling seven-time All-star

It's been a difficult start to the season for Boston Red Sox starter Chris Sale, with some speculating that he could be traded. The potential Hall of Fame pitcher has endured a disappointing opening to the 2023 season after coming into the new campaign fully healthy.

Through 29.1 innings this season with the Red Sox, Sale has struggled mightily, posting a 2-2 record with a 6.75 ERA. This has led many Boston fans to question whether or not Sale can be salvaged or if it is best for the team to move on from the seven-time All-Star.

Sale will remain under contract for two more seasons, while only next year is guaranteed as there is a $20 million club option for the 2025 season. The flexibility of Sale's contract, while expensive, will allow teams to cut ties with the struggling pitcher if he cannot regain his form.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think the time has come unfortunately …. It’s time trade Chris Sale" - @killakhristian9

Here's a closer look at three teams that may look to acquire the struggling pitcher if the Boston Red Sox decide to move on from Chris Sale this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers could attempt to salvage Chris Sale's career

If there is a team with the ability to turn any pitcher into a star, it's the Los Angeles Dodgers. As a team that historically has had no issues with spending money to win a World Series, the Dodgers will likely have no issue taking on Sale's contract if they believe they can fix him.

Chuy Gutierrez @Chewy714 @Dodgers trade for Chris Sale you guys could fix him @Dodgers trade for Chris Sale you guys could fix him

"@Dodgers trade for Chris Sale you guys could fix him" - @Chewy714

Last season, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned journeyman Tyler Anderson into an All-Star. If they can do that with Anderson, imagine what the club could get out of a seven-time All-Star.

The Texas Rangers could bolster their rotation if Sale becomes available

The Texas Rangers have been one of the most aggressive teams in free agency and the trade market in recent years, so it would be unsurprising if they pursued Chris Sale. The Rangers find themselves at the top of the American League West with an 18-11 record and may look to load up for a deep postseason run.

The fact that they signed starting pitcher Jacob deGrom to a massive free agent contract shows the Rangers' front office's willingness to gamble on oft-injured superstar pitchers.

The Houston Astros could become contenders to land Sale from the Red Sox

Another team that has not only taken on veteran superstar pitchers but resurrected their careers is the Houston Astros. Pitchers such as Gerrit Cole, Zack Greinke, and Justin Verlander have all thrived during their time in Houston, which could make Sale an intriguing addition for the defending champs.

The Astros have struggled this season, posting a 16-14 record so far. The health struggles of Houston starters Jose Urquidy, Luis Garcia, and Lance McCullers Jr. could make Sale a necessity for the Astros moving forward.

Sports Injury Central @SICscore



sicscore.com/mlb/updates/wh… The @astros placed both Luis Garcia and Jose Urquidy on the injured list. When will they return to the mound? Pro Baseball Doc analyzed both injuries and looked at Houston's long list of injuries to start the season. #Ready2Reign The @astros placed both Luis Garcia and Jose Urquidy on the injured list. When will they return to the mound? Pro Baseball Doc analyzed both injuries and looked at Houston's long list of injuries to start the season. #Ready2Reignsicscore.com/mlb/updates/wh…

"The @astros placed both Luis Garcia and Jose Urquidy on the injured list. When will they return to the mound? Pro Baseball Doc analyzed both injuries and looked at Houston's long list of injuries to start the season. #Ready2Reign" - @SICscore

Poll : Should the Red Sox trade Chris Sale this season? Yep, he has to go No, he could turn it around 0 votes