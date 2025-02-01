Chris Taylor's wife Mary sends heartfelt 4-word message on Walker Buehler's spouse McKenzie's tribute post to daughter 

While Chris Taylor's wife Mary and Walker Buehler's wife McKenzie will be cheering for different teams, the bond between them remains intact. Both often jump into the comments section of each other's social media posts and share the good times they spent together during their time in LA.

McKenzie is heading East, with Buehler taking a one-year, $21.05 million offer from the Boston Red Sox, ending his stint with the LA Dodgers, with whom he won two World Series in 2020 and 2024. Meanwhile, Taylor and Mary remain with the Dodgers continuing their four-year contract worth $60 million which the utility man signed in Dec. 2021.

On Friday, McKenzie shared photos of her family, celebrating her daughter, Finley's first birthday. Photos from when she was little playing in the cradle to when the family went out for a photo shoot, the post was shared with a caption that read:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Nobody could have prepared me for the magic and indescribable love I have for you Finley! You will never understand how bad daddy and mommy fought and worked to have you and how much we cherish every single day we have with you. Happy first birthday to our sweet little girl!"

Several of McKenzie's friends and followers reacted to the post, including Chris Taylor's wife Mary, who commented:

"Love you finny girl!"

Mary's reaction (Source: @mckenziebuehler/Instagram)

Walker Buehler's wife McKenzie shares parting message for LA

Soon after Walker Buehler's deal with the Red Sox was announced, McKenzie shared a series of photos, mostly from the 2024 World Series celebration, giving her thanks to the Dodgers and their LA family.

"Thank you LA for being so amazing and welcoming to Walker and I! We’ve loved calling LA our second home and growing our family there. Stay tuned for our next chapter," she wrote.

Walker Buehler was drafted No. 24 overall by the LA Dodgers in the 2015 MLB draft, making his debut in 2017. During his time in LA, he earned two All-Star selections and even made All-MLB First Team in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback