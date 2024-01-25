Christian Arroyo Free Agency: Brewers sign ex-Red Sox infielder to minor league deal

Despite being a former first round draft pick Christian Arroyo has not yet competed in a full MLB season. However, on the heels of a deal with a new team, the infielder might soon get the chance to do just that.

On January 25, Arroyo inked a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. Although it is a minor league commitment, Arroyo will be entitled to $1.5 million if he makes the roster. Additionally, another $500,000 in incentives are stipulated in the deal.

"Christian Arroyo’s deal with the Brewers is worth $1.5m in base salary if he makes the team, plus another $500k in incentives" - Buster Olney

Selected by the Giants with their 25th overall pick in 2013, Arroyo only appeared in 34 contests with the team before being dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays. In Tampa, Christian Arroyo bounced between the show and Triple-A before being dealt to Cleveland in 2020.

However, Arroyo's time in Cleveland yielded even less, and he was released during the season without recording a single plate appearance. Soon thereafter, the Florida-native was claimed off of waivers by the Boston Red Sox.

"Christian Arroyo is gonna rake in 2023! He was a really hard out down the stretch last year! Need him to continue with Story out!" - SoxAndTalk

In Boston, Arroyo finally got the big league exposure that many had felt that he deserved. After playing in 57 games in 2022, Arroyo made played in a career-high 87 games in 2022, hitting .286/.322/.414 with 6 home runs and 36 RBIs.

Despite things looking up for Christian Arroyo in 2022, another streaky 2023 season relegated him to the minors in August. At the end of the season, the 28-year old opted for free agency, where he remained until signing the current deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Christian Arroyo is running out of time to break through in the MLB

For some time now, fans have been waiting for a true break out season from Arroyo's bat. Although he came close to showing what he is made of in 2022, it still was not enough.

Now, with a fresh start, Arroyo has the chance to play in an entirely new division, with a team that is itself in the midst of something of a rebuild. Whether or not Arroyo can hit to a level that proves his detractors wrong in 2024 is something that remains to be seen.

