On Tuesday, May 30, 2023, Minnesota Twins catcher Christian Vazquez received his 2022 World Series championship ring before the second game of the three-game series against the Astros at Minute Maid Park at Minute Maid Park.

Last year, Vazquez took home his second World Series championship title three months after being traded to the Astros. Houston Astros emerged victorious in Game 6 against the Philadelphia Phillies, winning the 2022 World Series 4-1.

Five months after signing with the Twins, Vazquez received the World Series ring during his homecoming in H-town. What made the moment even more special was the presence of his wife, Gabriela, and their one-year-old son Daniel on the field.

“It’s fun to be with the kids and the wife,” Christian Vazquez said. “Now it’s going to be special because they’re going to be on the field with me appreciating that ring.”

Taking pride in her husband's achievement, Mrs. Vazquez took to Instagram to post a family picture and celebrate the momentous occasion.

"Ring ring. Forever proud of you. Congratulations! We love you. hank you H-Town for all the love," Gabriela wrote on social media.

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker did the honor of sliding the 2022 World Series Ring on Christian Vazquez's finger.

Christian Vazquez's first World Series victory was with Boston Red Sox

Christian Vazquez who made his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut with the Boston Red Sox on July 9, 2014, won his first World Series title with the team in 2018.

Vazquez played with Red Sox for two more seasons before being traded to Astros on Aug. 1, 2022.

After winning the 2022 World Series with Astros, he elected free agency. Christian Vazquez agreed a deal with the Minnesota Twins on Dec. 16, 2022, inking a contract worth $30 million over a period of three years.

