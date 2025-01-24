Christian Yelich makes feelings clear on Andruw Jones' Hall of Fame snub

Andruw Jones' Hall of Fame case has become a point of debate among baseball pundits, with Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich becoming the latest to share his thoughts on the topic.

The former Atlanta Braves centerfielder was snubbed from the Hall of Fame in 2026 after receiving a vote share of 66.2%, falling short of the 75% required from voters.

During Thursday's appearance on Ben Verlander's "Flippin' Bats" show, Christian Yelich expressed both confusion and optimism regarding Jones' future Hall of Fame induction:

"I don't know, man. Sometimes that voting process makes a lot of sense, and then sometimes it doesn't, you know? I don't know," Yelich said (Timestamp: 13:55). "I don't know what goes into it. Obviously, people have their reasons for why they vote for some guys and why they don't vote for others, so I don't really know."

"That one's probably a pretty confusing one because, yeah, you would think the resume and what he accomplished were pretty special. But I don't know. Hopefully, it happens one day. I think it probably will."

Andruw Jones' former teammate throws shade at voters for Yankees bias

Andruw Jones has received a lot of positive support after another year where he didn't receive enough votes to get into Hall of Fame, a place his former teammate Chipper Jones believes he belongs.

Following Wednesday's Hall of Fame voting results, Chipper took to social media to express his frustration over Andruw not getting enough votes. He insinuated that Yankees bias in the voting process poses an obstacle for deserving candidates like Andruw to reach Cooperstown.

"I wanna ask all HOF voters one question….if Andruw Jones plays for the New York Yankees for 15 yrs with 10 GGs, 400Hrs, 1300 RBIs…is he a HOFer? Lemme answer for you….first ballot! Time to have a conversation about HOFers chiming in. 75 living members can make sure it’s right!" Chipper wrote on X.

Chipper Jones also suggested that all 75 living Hall of Fame members should have the opportunity to vote. While 2025 may not be the year, perhaps the 2026 class will finally give Andruw Jones the recognition he deserves.

