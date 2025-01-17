Christian Yelich makes feelings known after Bob Uecker, legendary Brewers announcer, dies at 90

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich joined the baseball community to mourn the loss of Bob Uecker aka "Mr. Baseball," who died at 90, the club said on Thursday morning.

Uecker, who called Brewers games from the booth for over half a century (54 seasons), was a beloved community member. Taking to social media, Yelich penned a heartfelt note following the loss of Uecker.

"No words will really do you justice but I kind of think that’s how it should be," Yelich wrote in the caption. "To say you were one of one is probably an understatement, the stories you could tell, the life you lived and the way you impacted people. I always cherished our time together and just being able to listen to you talk about your life and all you’d seen.

"I remember you saying that no matter how much time you have it still never feels like enough and that seems pretty true today. You’d always thank me for my friendship but the truth of it is the pleasure was all mine. I’ll miss you my friend."

Christian Yelich's close bond with Bob Uecker was shared by MLB as well, as they shared a throwback to the time when the outfielder gave a nod to the broadcaster through his custom cleats.

What happened to Bob Uecker?

The Brewers called the learning of Bob Uecker's death as “one of the most difficult days in Milwaukee Brewers history.” As per a statement from his family, Uecker was battling with small cell lung cancer since early 2023, according to AP.

“Bob was the genuine item: always the funniest person in any room he was in, and always an outstanding ambassador for our national pastime,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

“We are grateful for this baseball life like no other, and we will never forget him.”

To pay their respects, several members of the community and fans came to his statue outside American Family Field and left flowers, Brewers caps and cans of the Miller Lite beer.

Uecker, a catcher, played in the majors for six seasons, starting in 1962, hitting .200 and 14 homers. That includes a World Series in with St. Louis in 1964 apart from representing Philadelphia and Atlanta.

Brewers owner and baseball Commissioner Bud Selig gave him an opportunity as a scout. Selig found Uecker more fitting to the booth, and Uecker started his journey as the Brewers' voice in 1971.

