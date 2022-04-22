“But my thoughts never went to, ‘Oh the door closed.’ If anything I just had to reorganize my perspective" - Christina Whitlock strengthens her position in the St. Louis Cardinals organization following Alyssa Nakken's gig with San Francisco Giants

Christina Whitlock is ready to improve her position with the St. Louis Cardinals after Alyssa Nakken of the San Francisco Giants made history in the MLB as the first female coach on the field.

Like other women in baseball, Christina Whitlock has her narrative to tell. Whitlock was appointed as the fourth coach in the St. Louis Cardinals minor league organization in 2020. This role includes coaching and scouting and is designed to give participants their first taste of working in professional baseball.

KSDK News @ksdknews Remember the name 'Christina Whitlock'. She's among the women blazing a trail in professional baseball. Get to know the Cardinals' coach. ksdk.com/article/sports… Remember the name 'Christina Whitlock'. She's among the women blazing a trail in professional baseball. Get to know the Cardinals' coach. ksdk.com/article/sports…

Whitlock was going to be the fourth coach two years ago, but COVID canceled the minor league season. That didn't stop her from following her dreams.

Kelly Ahrens @kellyahrens5 Great hire for the St. Louis Cardinals! Christina Whitlock will do some big things in baseball! lnkd.in/gW37mVn Great hire for the St. Louis Cardinals! Christina Whitlock will do some big things in baseball! lnkd.in/gW37mVn

Christina Whitlock said, "I was a little discouraged. But my thoughts never went to, 'Oh, the door closed.'"

In 2021, she undertook more professional scouting on her own to widen her experience and strengthen her skills.

With the St. Louis Cardinals, a fresh opportunity arose this spring. Besides, Whitlock is also on the lookout for other roles, with the ultimate aim of becoming a pitching instructor, manager, or front office and player development employee.

Whitlock has also been watching Alyssa Nakken's achievements with the San Francisco Giants.

Christina Whitlock background

Popularly known as Plew Whitlock, Christina Whitlock graduated from Converse College with a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in education in 2000. Whitlock started as an assistant coach at the University of South Carolina Upstate, which was then known as the University of South Carolina-Spartanburg. For the 2000 season, she worked with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga as an assistant coach. Whitlock coached at the high school level for several years after leaving Chattanooga before returning to college as an assistant coach at Mercer University in 2007. After leaving Mercer, Whitlock coached the LeMoyne College Dolphins (2009-2012) and the Lander University Bearcats (2013-2015). In 2016, she returned to her alma institution as a Gamecocks volunteer assistant coach.

Whitlock took a break from collegiate coaching for a few years before returning in the Spring of 2019 to coach the Furman University Paladins. She has worked as a coach for various organizations in addition to high school and college. Whitlock volunteered as a pitching coach for the British Softball Federation from 2017 to 2020, was a softball skills instructor for Apex Athletic Performance from 2017 to 2020, and was a head baseball coach for Stars & Stripes Sports from 2017 to 2020. Whitlock was appointed as a fourth coach in the minor league system by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2020. This role combines coaching and scouting and is designed to provide participants with an introduction to working in professional baseball. The minor league season was called due to the coronavirus epidemic before she could be allocated to a team.

San Francisco Giants' Alyssa Nakken - the first female coach in Major League Baseball history

San Francisco Giants Photo Day

Alyssa Nakken, 37, of the San Francisco Giants, is the first female MLB coach to appear on the field. Also, she became the first and only woman in the history of MLB history on the field during a regular season game.

SFGiants @SFGiants Taking over as tonight’s first base coach:



Alyssa Nakken 🧡🤍 Taking over as tonight’s first base coach:Alyssa Nakken 🧡🤍 https://t.co/YN7vpYnu7q

Antoan Richardson, the Giants first base coach, was dismissed in the third inning of a game between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, and Nakken was given the job of coaching first base.

Alyssa Nakken is a baserunning and outfield defensive coach for the San Francisco Giants. She sits in an indoor batting cage near the dugout stairs, watching games and keeping a San Francisco Giants jersey handy in case she needs it.

This isn't the first time Nakken has made history in the major leagues. She became the first female to work full-time in MLB when she was appointed as a full-time big league assistant coach for the San Francisco Giants in 2020. However, it was her first time coaching during a regular season game.

Alyssa began working with the San Francisco Giants as an intern in 2014 while pursuing her master's degree in sports management.

Since her first day with the San Francisco Giants, Nakken has embraced her role as an example for girls and women.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt