"The 100-mph thrower" - Cincinnati Reds announce top pitching prospect and viral sensation will make MLB debut April 10th

The Cincinnati Reds announced the number two overall draft pick from the 2017 draft, Hunter Greene, will make his MLB debut in the fourth game of their season on April 10, 2022. Hunter Greene went viral on Twitter recently when footage of his scorching 102 mph fastball was posted. Any pitcher with an arm like that deserves their shot in the big leagues. Hunter Greene will face a tough challenge to start his career.

On April 10, for Hunter Greene's first start, the Cincinnati Reds will be taking on the defending World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves. The Atlanta Braves have an absolutely loaded roster and are liable to run up the score on anybody. It is surely no accident that Hunter Greene is being thrown into the fire for his first start, giving him the opportunity to immediately prove himself as a starter in the big leagues.

Jon Heyman was the first to report the Reds starter for April 10, via a tweet.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Hunter Greene, the 100-mph thrower and No. 2 overall draft pick, has made the Reds rotation. Will start Game 4. Hunter Greene, the 100-mph thrower and No. 2 overall draft pick, has made the Reds rotation. Will start Game 4.

Cincinnati Reds need Hunter Greene to perform in 2022

The Reds can be successful in 2022

Hunter Greene, only 22 years old, could be the next big star in the league, but the Cincinnati Reds need him to help them win games immediately. The Reds finished third in the National League Central in 2021, but the division is wide open in 2022. Division winner Milwaukee Brewers and second-place finisher St. Louis Cardinals are both vulnerable to being caught this season. If Hunter Greene can live up to the hype, the Cincinnati Reds have a real chance to catch them.

If Hunter Greene is able to have a solid start on April 10 going up against superstars like Ronald Acuna Jr. and Danby Swanson, he will have made his mark on the league. Hunter Greene is not just a one-trick pony, he posted a very impressive 3.30 ERA in the Minor Leagues in 2021. You can't post numbers like that just by throwing heat across the plate.

Although, he does certainly throw heat across the plate like very few can do, as was posted by Rob Friedman on Twitter.

"Hunter Greene, 101mph Fastball." - @ Rob Friedman

The Cincinnati Reds have a lot riding on the success of Hunter Greene. The hopes that he can be a core member of their pitching staff will come to their first test on April 10.

