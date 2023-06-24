Cincinnati Reds Black Jersey: Design details and origin of City Connect uniform, explained

The Cincinnati Reds, one of Major League Baseball's most historic franchises, unveiled their City Connect uniform on May 13, 2023. It introduces a striking black jersey that pays homage to the city's rich heritage and vibrant culture.

The City Connect program, initiated by MLB in collaboration with Nike, aims to celebrate the connection between teams and their local communities through innovative jersey designs. The Cincinnati Reds embraced this opportunity to showcase their city's identity in a bold and contemporary manner.

The black jersey serves as a departure from the traditional Reds color scheme, which prominently features red and white. It symbolizes the rich history of the Queen City's German heritage, as black was a prevalent color during the German immigration wave that greatly influenced the city's cultural fabric.

The front of the jersey prominently displays the team's iconic "C" logo, rendered in a metallic silver, signifying the city's strong industrial roots. The sleek and modern font used for the jersey numbers further emphasizes the contemporary design aesthetic.

Design Inspiration behind City Connect Jersey

The right sleeve of the jersey features a unique Cincinnati-specific logo, a nod to the city's iconic skyline. It showcases the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge, a magnificent engineering marvel that spans the Ohio River and connects Cincinnati with its neighboring city, Covington, Kentucky. This emblem not only celebrates the city's architectural prowess but also serves as a unifying symbol for the region.

Additionally, the Reds incorporated a subtle but meaningful detail on the back of the jersey. The phrase "WKRP" is featured just above the player's name, paying tribute to the beloved 1970s sitcom, "WKRP in Cincinnati." This inclusion adds a touch of nostalgia and further deepens the connection between the team, the city, and its residents.

The City Connect uniform serves as a powerful representation of Cincinnati's past, present, and future. By blending elements of the city's heritage, iconic landmarks, and cultural touchstones, the Reds have created a jersey that resonates with fans while capturing the essence of the vibrant Queen City.

