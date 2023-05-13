Cincinnati Reds City Connect Jersey 2023: Uncovering the inspiration and origin behind latest uniform design

City Connect jerseys are a common and popular thing in baseball since 2021. It is a collaboration between Nike and MLB to create jerseys for teams that expresses the community and personality of the team's home city. And now, Cincinnati Reds revealed its own City Connect jersey on May 13, 2023.

Cincinnati Reds unveiled their latest City Connect uniform

The uniform consists of black caps, black jerseys, and black plants. The club's red "C" has been brightened and also trimmed to color status. The black jersey features "Cincy" across the front in upper and lowercase writing. The Nike symbol is seen in the upper right corner. The pants are black with five stripes down the side of each leg.

The socks are bright red with the "C" right on the front. The inside collar features a black and red buckeye leaf representing the home state of Ohio. Below the leaf is Cincinnati Red's motto "Juncta Juvant" meaning people and communities that represent Ohio.

The entire thing has been described as "the power of red" to make the jerseys feel electric and energetic. It also represents energy, movement, and power.

Cincinnati claims to be the birthplace of modern baseball. The Cincinnati Reds are a team steeped in tradition, having been created in the 19th century. They are, however, transforming themselves into a fresh, ultra-modern, 21st-century approach to their on-field image with the new City Connect jerseys. They are also seeking to instill a love of baseball in a new generation. They are also working to prepare the next generation of players.

It is expected that the fans will like the new City Connect jersey for the Cincinnati Reds.

Best City Connect Jerseys of 2023

City Connect jerseys of 2023

The Cincinnati Reds received their City Connect jerseys in 2023 in the MLB. However, a lot of other teams have received theirs in the previous years. Among those, the best City Connect jerseys of 2023 are that of the Miami Marlins. The Colorado Rockies occupy the second position on the list and the third position goes to the Chicago White Sox. Other notable mentions include the jerseys of the Houston Astros and the Kansas City Royals.

A lot of other teams will be getting their City Connect jerseys in the future. It is expected that fans will like and appreciate this step taken by MLB in association with Nike.

