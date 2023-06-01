For Cincinnati Reds fans, it is hard not to dwell on the success that the team has had in years past. In the late 1970s, the team was seen as one of the best clubs in history.

The winners of the 1975 and 1976 World Series, the Reds of that era were a force to be reckoned with. The club posted a record of 10854, including a home record of 64-17, an NL record that they retain to this day.

Among the littany of teams that the 1975 Reds lay waste to was the Boston Red Sox. The Reds faced the Red Sox in the World Series, besting the club by a series score of 4-3 to win their first championship since 1940.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nearly 50 years later, the Cincinnati Reds pulled off a 5-4 win against the Boston Red Sox to complete their second win in the second of a three-game set against Boston. As one Reds fan shared on Reddit, it marked the first time since the Reds have logged a series win against Boston since 1975.

"By winning tonight, the Cincinnati Reds have won their first series again the Boston Redsox since the 1975 World Series"

The news brought hints of nostalgia back to several Reds fans on Reddit. Despite being one the strongest team of the late 1970s, the team has lost it's way, and has not won the NL Central title since 2012.

The Cincinnati Reds of yesteryear were spurred on by the legendary Pete Rose. Rose, who holds the all-time MLB record for hits and plate appearances, led the MLB in doubles, hits, and runs in 1975.

Although the victory over the Red Sox brings a good omen, fans know that making it to 2023 World Series will involve an uphill battle of epic proportion. With a record of 26-29, the Reds stand third in their division, but only by 3 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers, who sit atop the division.

While the team decidedly does not have a modern Pete Rose to propell their success, a host of young guns like Spencer Steer and Jonathan India are getting fans excited. Steer, 25, is hitting .467 with 2 home runs and 8 RBIs in his last 7. Jonathan India is a former Rookie of the Year Award winner who is hitting .282 and portrays strong fundamentals at second base.

Cincinnati Reds fans will likely need to wait a few more seasons at least

While the team's victory over a team like the Red Sox undoubtedly signals improvement, there is still a long way to go. With veteran Joey Votto set to retire this season or next, the young core will need to develop some more before anyone can call the Reds serious contenders.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes