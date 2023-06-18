Create

Cincinnati Reds fans ecstatic as team is on a seven-game winning streak, first since 2018: "What's this feeling?" "So exciting to watch!"

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Jun 18, 2023 04:04 GMT
The Cincinnati Reds have become one of the league's most exciting teams. They are on a seven-game winning streak, the best in baseball at the moment, taking it from the Oakland Athletics.

The recent success has found the Reds in second place in the National League Central with their 36-35 record. They are only half a game behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

The Reds are the hottest team in baseball. They've created a ton of hype after calling up one of the most anticipated prospects in the league, shortstop Elly De La Cruz.

In nine games, Cruz is slashing .235/.350/.412 with a triple, home run, five stolen bases, and four RBIs. He's been the spark the team has been looking for to turn it around this season.

One fan posted - "What's this feeling? I'm... Enjoying being a Reds fan? Let's go"
"They are so exciting to watch!" - another fan posted.
Cincinnati Reds fans couldn't be more excited about how their team is trending. After a disastrous season last year where they lost 100 games, this is what the fans have been waiting for.

Cincinnati will look to close out their sweep of the Houston Astros on Sunday. It would be quite an impressive sweep if they can get the job done. Luke Weaver is expected to take the ball for the Reds, while the Astros will give Ronel Blanco the start.

Cincinnati Reds could take over National League Central

The National League Central is one of the weaker divisions in the league. Take the fourth-place Toronto Blue Jays and drop them in this division, and they'd be in first by three games.

Teams like the St. Louis Cardinals, who were favorites to win the division, have fallen on their face to start the year. They sit in last place in the division with a 28-43 record.

This has allowed the Reds, who started the season off rocky, to remain in contention. Given how they are playing now, they could run away with the division if they keep this up.

Furthermore, they have more than enough talent to do so. Their rotation is full of young, live arms like Hunter Greene and Andrew Abbott. Their lineup is even more exciting with guys like Cruz, Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, and T.J. Friedl.

