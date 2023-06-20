The Cincinnati Reds designated outfielder Wil Myers for assignment Tuesday, immediately after activating him off the 10-day injured list.
Myers, who was on the IL due to a kidney stone, was signed by the Reds to a one-year, $7.5 million contract last offseason. However, due to the emergence of several Reds prospects and younger players, there just was not any room on the roster for the 11-year MLB veteran hitting .189 this season.
Will Myers was well-liked by Cincinnati Reds fans, but the move was still being applauded by the majority of the team's supporters. The Reds are suddenly — and surprisingly — on top of the National League Central after winning nine of their last 10 games.
With Cincinnati gearing up for an unexpected pennant chase, there just wasn't any room for sentimentality in the Reds organization.
The Cincinnati Reds will be on the hook for the remainder of Wil Myers' contract. Many Reds fans were pleasantly surprised that a team known for its penny-pinching ways was willing to eat the cost of dismissing the 32-year-old former American League Rookie of the Year.
While the NL Central is in the running for worst division in baseball — though the AL Central is currently led by the sub-.500 Minnesota Twins — the Reds are making the most of the opportunity.
The one-time NL powerhouse is coming off its first 100-loss season since 1982, with a wealth of young talent that is proving itself at the MLB level.
With a solid outfield of TJ Friedl, Jake Fraley, and Will Benson, as well as the season debut of longtime Reds legend Joey Votto as designated hitter on Monday, there simply was nowhere for Myers to fit in the Reds' lineup. Spencer Steer has been impressive at Votto's former position of first base, meaning there was not a single spot for Myers to play.
Wil Myers a disappointment for the Cincinnati Reds
Myers only saw action in 37 games with the Reds this season, and was on pace to put up the worst numbers of his career. In addition to a career-worst .189 average, he had hit just three home runs with 12 RBIs.
A veteran of three MLB teams, Myers is a career .252 hitter with 156 homers and 533 RBIs. He had played the past eight seasons with the San Diego Padres after debuting and playing his first two major league campaigns with the Tampa Bay Rays.