The Cincinnati Reds designated outfielder Wil Myers for assignment Tuesday, immediately after activating him off the 10-day injured list.

Myers, who was on the IL due to a kidney stone, was signed by the Reds to a one-year, $7.5 million contract last offseason. However, due to the emergence of several Reds prospects and younger players, there just was not any room on the roster for the 11-year MLB veteran hitting .189 this season.

Cincinnati Reds @Reds The #Reds today returned from a rehab assignment, reinstated from the 10-day injured list and designated for assignment OF Wil Myers. The #Reds today returned from a rehab assignment, reinstated from the 10-day injured list and designated for assignment OF Wil Myers. https://t.co/AMdSsloXaY

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Myers was well-liked by Cincinnati Reds fans, but the move was still being applauded by the majority of the team's supporters. The Reds are suddenly — and surprisingly — on top of the National League Central after winning nine of their last 10 games.

With Cincinnati gearing up for an unexpected pennant chase, there just wasn't any room for sentimentality in the Reds organization.

OnBaseMachine @RedsFan_Brandon twitter.com/reds/status/16… Cincinnati Reds @Reds The #Reds today returned from a rehab assignment, reinstated from the 10-day injured list and designated for assignment OF Wil Myers. The #Reds today returned from a rehab assignment, reinstated from the 10-day injured list and designated for assignment OF Wil Myers. https://t.co/AMdSsloXaY The right move. I really liked the Wil Myers signing at the time. It just didn’t work out. It happens. Myers is a great dude and I wish him nothing but the best. #Reds The right move. I really liked the Wil Myers signing at the time. It just didn’t work out. It happens. Myers is a great dude and I wish him nothing but the best. #Reds twitter.com/reds/status/16…

Ashley Davis @AshleyDavis32 Cincinnati Reds @Reds The #Reds today returned from a rehab assignment, reinstated from the 10-day injured list and designated for assignment OF Wil Myers. The #Reds today returned from a rehab assignment, reinstated from the 10-day injured list and designated for assignment OF Wil Myers. https://t.co/AMdSsloXaY I'm sorry it didn't work out in Cincy, Wil. You're still one of my favorite MLB players, and I wish you nothing but success for the rest of the season. twitter.com/Reds/status/16… I'm sorry it didn't work out in Cincy, Wil. You're still one of my favorite MLB players, and I wish you nothing but success for the rest of the season. twitter.com/Reds/status/16…

The Cincinnati Reds will be on the hook for the remainder of Wil Myers' contract. Many Reds fans were pleasantly surprised that a team known for its penny-pinching ways was willing to eat the cost of dismissing the 32-year-old former American League Rookie of the Year.

Mark Layton @MHLayton @Reds I feel bad for Myers and hope he does well for his next team, but I am pleasantly shocked that the Reds did this. Myers was a sunk cost based on a different view of how this season was going to play out. @Reds I feel bad for Myers and hope he does well for his next team, but I am pleasantly shocked that the Reds did this. Myers was a sunk cost based on a different view of how this season was going to play out.

While the NL Central is in the running for worst division in baseball — though the AL Central is currently led by the sub-.500 Minnesota Twins — the Reds are making the most of the opportunity.

The one-time NL powerhouse is coming off its first 100-loss season since 1982, with a wealth of young talent that is proving itself at the MLB level.

Caleb @513Caleb



I’m happy they didn’t force him back just because of how much he’s making



Very quickly he became no longer needed for what the Reds signed him to do



Props to Krall once again for cutting a high money guy loose for not performing Cincinnati Reds @Reds The #Reds today returned from a rehab assignment, reinstated from the 10-day injured list and designated for assignment OF Wil Myers. The #Reds today returned from a rehab assignment, reinstated from the 10-day injured list and designated for assignment OF Wil Myers. https://t.co/AMdSsloXaY Oh my god they actually did itI’m happy they didn’t force him back just because of how much he’s makingVery quickly he became no longer needed for what the Reds signed him to doProps to Krall once again for cutting a high money guy loose for not performing twitter.com/reds/status/16… Oh my god they actually did itI’m happy they didn’t force him back just because of how much he’s makingVery quickly he became no longer needed for what the Reds signed him to doProps to Krall once again for cutting a high money guy loose for not performing twitter.com/reds/status/16…

Carter Frimming @FrimmingCarter @Reds Good luck to ya Wil! I was really hoping he’d be able to figure it out. Good luck to wherever the road takes ya. @Reds Good luck to ya Wil! I was really hoping he’d be able to figure it out. Good luck to wherever the road takes ya.

With a solid outfield of TJ Friedl, Jake Fraley, and Will Benson, as well as the season debut of longtime Reds legend Joey Votto as designated hitter on Monday, there simply was nowhere for Myers to fit in the Reds' lineup. Spencer Steer has been impressive at Votto's former position of first base, meaning there was not a single spot for Myers to play.

Nicholas Harrison @NHarrison05 twitter.com/reds/status/16… Cincinnati Reds @Reds The #Reds today returned from a rehab assignment, reinstated from the 10-day injured list and designated for assignment OF Wil Myers. The #Reds today returned from a rehab assignment, reinstated from the 10-day injured list and designated for assignment OF Wil Myers. https://t.co/AMdSsloXaY Loved the signing at the time, but there was just no squeezing him into this lineup with the way he has played all season imo. #Reds Loved the signing at the time, but there was just no squeezing him into this lineup with the way he has played all season imo. #Reds twitter.com/reds/status/16…

Wil Myers a disappointment for the Cincinnati Reds

Wil Myers #4 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a RBI single

Myers only saw action in 37 games with the Reds this season, and was on pace to put up the worst numbers of his career. In addition to a career-worst .189 average, he had hit just three home runs with 12 RBIs.

A veteran of three MLB teams, Myers is a career .252 hitter with 156 homers and 533 RBIs. He had played the past eight seasons with the San Diego Padres after debuting and playing his first two major league campaigns with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Poll : 0 votes