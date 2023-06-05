The Cincinnati Reds are without the services of outfielder Jake Fraley for Monday's game as he has been scratched due to allergies.

Fraley, who was scheduled to hit leadoff and play right field for the Reds against the Los Angeles Dodgers, is considered day-to-day.

Underdog MLB @Underdog__MLB Jake Fraley (allergies) scratched Monday.

Jake Fraley is in his second season with the Cincinnati Reds and his first as a starter. He has played in 53 of the team's 59 games and is putting up solid numbers. In 167 at-bats, he is hitting .257 with seven home runs and 37 RBIs with 20 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.

However, many Reds fans are wondering why their leadoff man doesn't just pop a few Benadryl and get out there for the series opener against the Dodgers.

Vinnie @TheNotoriousVJL @Underdog__MLB Get this man some Claritin D @Underdog__MLB Get this man some Claritin D

Jay @Falconeju16Jay @Underdog__MLB Literally just picked him up because I need at bats- guess the reds clubhouse doesn’t have Claritin @Underdog__MLB Literally just picked him up because I need at bats- guess the reds clubhouse doesn’t have Claritin

𝔠𝔥𝔯𝔦𝔰 @ccpickz @Underdog__MLB pop some allergy pills and you’re good jake! @Underdog__MLB pop some allergy pills and you’re good jake! 😅

Sitting out a game due to allergies doesn't exactly have the same panache as resting due to a physical injury. Jake Fraley is hearing it from the Twitterverse as the Cincinnati Reds take the field without him on Monday.

Yet, not everyone was ready to get on Fraley's case for missing out on a game due to allergies. Many fans had sympathy for what he is going through as they're going through it themselves.

Ben Hossler @BenHossler @Underdog__MLB Being in Ohio the last month I can 100% vouch for this. It’s insane out here @Underdog__MLB Being in Ohio the last month I can 100% vouch for this. It’s insane out here

Of course, Cincinnati Reds fans are still itching to call up MLB's No. 1 prospect, Elly De La Cruz, from Triple-A Memphis. If Jake Fraley's allergies are a way to make that happen, then so be it.

For the record, heading into this week's games, De La Cruz is still destroying minor-league pitching. Through 38 games, he is hitting .298 with 12 home runs, 36 RBIs, 38 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases.

On Sunday, De La Cruz hit his 11th double of the year. The ball left the bat at 117.3 mph. It was the seventh time this season that he has hit a ball at 116 mph or more.

Jake Fraley coming into his own with Cincinnati Reds this season

Jake Fraley #27 of the Cincinnati Reds reacts after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers

Fraley is a five-year MLB veteran in his second season with the Reds after being traded to Cincinnati from the Seattle Mariners prior to the start of the 2022 campaign.

A .232 career hitter, Fraley is on pace to shatter his previous best for games played, as well as pretty much every offensive category that is tabulated.

