Reds infielder Joey Votto has firmly established himself as a Cincinnati sports legend. The 40-year-old has played his entire 17-year MLB career in Ohio and is a fan favorite among the Cincinnati locals.

The Canadian professional is loved for both his amiable personality and ability on the baseball field. He is a six-time All-Star and was voted the National League MVP in 2010. Votto also has a Silver Slugger award and a Hank Aaron award to his name.

Votto has remained loyal to the Reds organization, one of the reasons he is so loved in Ohio. The power-hitting lefty had plenty of chances to move on, but chose to remain with the Reds.

On Sunday, the Reds star was ejected from the game against the St. Louis Cardinals for arguing balls and strikes.

MLB fans took to social media to debate whether this was the perfect ending for one of baseball's most loved characters. Many fans defended the player for defending his teammates at the final stages of the season.

It has been a turbulent season for the Cincinnati Reds who are set to miss out on the postseason for a third straight season. The Reds are currently 82-79 and trail the first place Milwaukee Brewers by nine games in the National League Central. They will now focus their attention on 2024.

The Reds fought until the end but have gone 4-6 in their past 10 games to miss out on any chance of a playoff push.

Reds infielder Joey Votto was named the National League MVP in 2010

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto acknowledges the crowd after being taken out against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati

At 40 years old, this could very well be Votto's last season in the majors. There is a $20 million club option on his contract for 2024, but it is unclear whether the Reds will exercise that option.

Over an illustrious 17-year career, Votto has amassed 356 home runs and 1,144 RBIs over 2,055 games in Cincinnati. He has a lifetime .294 batting average, a .409 OBP and a .921 OPS.

It has been an incredible run for a player that many consider one of the Cincinnati greats. If he does choose to retire, Joey Votto will be fondly remembered by the fanbase in Cincinnati for his talent, kind nature and his sense of humor on and off the field.