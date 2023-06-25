The Cincinnati Reds' win streak of 12 games ended on Saturday. They finally lost to the Atlanta Braves but did not go down without a fight. After a two-run ninth inning, it was not enough as Atlanta held off the Reds by a score of 7-6.
Atlanta got to Cincinnati's starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft early. He would only last four innings giving up six runs on ten hits. The Braves were able to muscle three home runs against Ashcraft. One of those home runs was Matt Olson's 200th career home run.
The Braves and Reds have been playing some exciting games. On Friday, Cincinnati was able to hold off Atlanta by a score of 11-10. On Saturday, the game was also decided by just one run.
This sets up for a winner-takes-all matchup on Sunday. Atlanta will give Charlie Morton the start, while Cincinnati still has not decided on their starter.
"Proud nonetheless. Win the series and move on" one fan tweeted.
"All good, series win coming tomorrow" another fan tweeted.
Cincinnati Reds fans are in awe of the team's recent performance. They have completely turned around their season in such a short amount of time. They were just in the bottom half of the National League Central, and now they lead it.
Fans are ready for their team to start a new streak on Sunday and keep this magic going.
While the Cincinnati Reds are hot, they could use some help
The Cincinnati Reds have completely turned it around recently. The emergence of Elly De La Cruz and Joey Votto has been a sparkplug to this team's chemistry.
The Reds have a 41-36 record, holding a 1.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the division. The National League Central is not all that competitive this season, so Cincinnati can run away with it if they keep playing like this.
The Reds are a top-ten team in batting average, OPS, runs, and OBP. They could use some help in the pitching department. However, they rank 27th in the league when it comes to team ERA.