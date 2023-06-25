The Cincinnati Reds' win streak of 12 games ended on Saturday. They finally lost to the Atlanta Braves but did not go down without a fight. After a two-run ninth inning, it was not enough as Atlanta held off the Reds by a score of 7-6.

Atlanta got to Cincinnati's starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft early. He would only last four innings giving up six runs on ten hits. The Braves were able to muscle three home runs against Ashcraft. One of those home runs was Matt Olson's 200th career home run.

Cincinnati Reds @Reds Unfortunately, there won't be a 98-game win streak to end the regular season. Unfortunately, there won't be a 98-game win streak to end the regular season. https://t.co/6ymoi8Mza9

The Braves and Reds have been playing some exciting games. On Friday, Cincinnati was able to hold off Atlanta by a score of 11-10. On Saturday, the game was also decided by just one run.

This sets up for a winner-takes-all matchup on Sunday. Atlanta will give Charlie Morton the start, while Cincinnati still has not decided on their starter.

"Proud nonetheless. Win the series and move on" one fan tweeted.

"All good, series win coming tomorrow" another fan tweeted.

Loads Else @1972dracula @Reds Start another W streak tomorrow like ATL had to do today. @Reds Start another W streak tomorrow like ATL had to do today.

🏈 @CFB23SZN absolutely the best baseball being played in Cincinnati in awhile and it feels so damn good! It might be sad the streak is over but remember what they say! Once one ends another starts tomorrow! @Reds What a ride this winning streak wasabsolutely the best baseball being played in Cincinnati in awhile and it feels so damn good! It might be sad the streak is over but remember what they say! Once one ends another starts tomorrow! @Reds What a ride this winning streak was ❤️ absolutely the best baseball being played in Cincinnati in awhile and it feels so damn good! It might be sad the streak is over but remember what they say! Once one ends another starts tomorrow! ❤️⚾️

Cincinnati Reds fans are in awe of the team's recent performance. They have completely turned around their season in such a short amount of time. They were just in the bottom half of the National League Central, and now they lead it.

ThatOneGuyAaron™ @Dizzle541 @Reds You guys did incredible. Man are y’all fun to watch. Good game. @Reds You guys did incredible. Man are y’all fun to watch. Good game.

ForEverYung @YungstaBaby1 @Reds We played well tho. Still the hottest team In the league @Reds We played well tho. Still the hottest team In the league

Nick Thunder Greene @Phsthunder1323 @Reds Trust me. The Reds are back. We have returned. Atlanta better be worries tomorrow We will be so angry tomorrow that the ball will not stay in the ball park @Reds Trust me. The Reds are back. We have returned. Atlanta better be worries tomorrow We will be so angry tomorrow that the ball will not stay in the ball park

Fans are ready for their team to start a new streak on Sunday and keep this magic going.

While the Cincinnati Reds are hot, they could use some help

Atlanta Braves v Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have completely turned it around recently. The emergence of Elly De La Cruz and Joey Votto has been a sparkplug to this team's chemistry.

The Reds have a 41-36 record, holding a 1.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the division. The National League Central is not all that competitive this season, so Cincinnati can run away with it if they keep playing like this.

The Reds are a top-ten team in batting average, OPS, runs, and OBP. They could use some help in the pitching department. However, they rank 27th in the league when it comes to team ERA.

