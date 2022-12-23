Mike Moustakas' time with the Cincinnati Reds is over. The team signed catcher Curt Casali to a one-year deal and, in a corresponding move, they had to DFA Moustakas.

He's struggled since joining the Reds in 2020, having been plagued by injuries. He made six different trips to the IL in 2022.

In 78 games played last season, he hit .214/.295/.345 with seven home runs. It was a long way off from his 2017 season, where he hit a career-high 38 home runs.

Cincinnati Reds fans are happy to see the team move on from Moustakas. His durability became too big of a question for them. They want players who will be in the lineup for the majority of the season.

"Alexa, play Celebration," one fan tweeted.

"Good riddance," said another.

Fans mentioned that this was one of the most disappointing signings in Reds history. He was constantly hurt, and when he wasn't, he couldn't perform up to his abilities.

Estrada @CleanMikey @ByRobertMurray My favorite player. Really wish him the best. I think retirement may be a decent idea @ByRobertMurray My favorite player. Really wish him the best. I think retirement may be a decent idea

Other fans are calling for his return to the Milwaukee Brewers. He spent time with them in 2018 and 2019. His 2019 campaign would see his last All-Star game appearance.

Another team that has had their names thrown out there in regards to scooping up Mike Moustakas is the New York Yankees. This seems unlikely, as they are searching for another outfield piece to build around Aaron Judge.

Cincinnati has one week to figure out what to do with Mike Moustakas

After the DFA, the Reds have a week to figure out what they are going to do with Mike Moustakas. They could try and find a team to trade with, but a struggling infielder with durability questions isn't something many teams are looking for. The more likely scenario is that Moustakas is released and becomes an outright free agent.

He's coming off of his age-34 season. While he was on the IL six different times last season, the 78 games were the most that he played in with the Reds in his three seasons there. Maybe a team sees this and decides to gamble on him being healthier than he has been in recent years.

It will be interesting to see what comes from this situation. Can the Reds find another team to propose a trade? Will Moustakas become a free agent and get picked up by a different team? Whatever the case, we'll have our answer within the week.

