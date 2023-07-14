Cincinnati Reds trade rumors: Upstart NL Central team looking to add starting pitchers ahead of deadline

The Cincinnati Reds have taken the baseball world by storm. They are in first place in the National League Central thanks to the emergence of rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz.

They have been calling teams hoping to add a starting pitcher to their rotation ahead of the trade deadline. They have spoken to multiple teams but singled out the Chicago White Sox.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The White Sox are a team many have been calling in recent weeks. They are likely sellers at the deadline, sitting with a 38-54 record, and eight games out of first place.

Many around the league believe Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn will be some of the names Chicago tries to move. They also have Dylan Cease, who will be a free agent after the 2025 season.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



shares the latest on potential trades for the pair of AL Central right-handers. Could Lucas Giolito or Michael Lorenzen be on the move? @jonmorosi shares the latest on potential trades for the pair of AL Central right-handers. #MLBCentral

Cease is the least likely to be moved, but Giolito or Lynn could soon see themselves in a Cincinnati Reds uniform. Signing either pitcher would boost this team's starting rotation, making them a much scarier team.

Cincinnati Reds will be tested to start the second half

Cincinnati Reds v Washington Nationals

The Reds will be tested to start the second half of the season. They kick it off on Friday with a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers, who are nipping at their heels. This will be an important series, as coming out hot against the Brewers will increase their lead in the NL Central.

After that, they have a series against the San Francisco Giants and the red-hot Arizona Diamondbacks. They will play the Brewers once again before traveling to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers.

That is a tough stretch of games. There will be no easy days for this team in July. They must come out and maintain the momentum they built for themselves before the All-Star break.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault